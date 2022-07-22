The Associated Press
BOSTON — Raimel Tapia hit an inside-the-park grand slam after a misplay by Boston center fielder Jarren Duran, and Toronto Blue Jays set a franchise record for runs in a game, rolling past the Red Sox 28-5 on Friday night.
Toronto came within two runs of the modern major league record for runs in a game after stranding two in the ninth inning with Boston infielder Yolmer Sanchez on the mound.
Every starter had at least two hits, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tied Frank Catalanotto’s franchise record with six of them.
Danny Jansen homered twice and drove in six runs. Matt Chapman and Teoscar Hernández added solo home runs for the Blue Jays, who topped their previous single-game mark of 24 runs set June 26, 1976 against the Baltimore Orioles.
The 28 runs are the most ever yielded by a Red Sox team, eclipsing the previous mark in a 27-3 loss to Cleveland in 1923.
Yankees 7, Orioles 6
BALTIMORE — Aaron Judge extended his major league-leading home run total to 36 with a pair of towering shots, and New York edged Baltimore.
Judge has six home runs in his last seven games. He has 34 career home runs against the Orioles, his most against any opponent.
Joey Gallo also connected for the Yankees, who improved to 65-30 — the best record in the majors.
Anthony Santander hit a three-run homer for the Orioles in the seventh inning off Aroldis Chapman that cut the margin to 7-6.
Yankees reliever Michael King had to leave with one out in the eighth with an apparent injury. Clay Holmes took over, got out of the inning, then picked up his 17th save.
Lucas Luetge (3-3) earned the win after starter Jameson Taillon lasted just 22/3 innings — his shortest start of the season.
Judge gave the Yankees the lead in the third with a three-run homer to left-center off Tyler Wells (7-6).
Judge hit a solo shot in the fifth to boost the margin to 5-2. That ball traveled 465 feet — tied for the third-longest homer in the history of Camden Yards behind Carlos Correa (474 feet in 2019) and Edwin Encarnación (466 feet in 2017).
Rays 7, Royals 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Yandy Diaz hit a three-run double, Drew Rasmussen allowed one run over five innings, and Tampa Bay beat Kansas City.
Diaz capped a four-run fourth inning with his bases-loaded bloop down the left-field line to give the Rays a 5-1 lead. He has driven in a run in five of the last eight games, and tied a season high with his three RBIs.
Rasmussen (6-3) allowed an earned run and seven hits, walked one and struck out four.
Francisco Mejia went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Randy Arozarena and Brandon Lowe each knocked in a run.
Royals All-Star Andrew Benintendi had two hits and two RBIs.
Guardians 8, White Sox 2
CHICAGO — All-Star Andrés Giménez homered, Josh Naylor drove in three runs, and Cleveland beat Chicago.
The Guardians rolled to their fourth straight win, pounding White Sox starter Lucas Giolito in the opener of a four-game series between two of the top three teams in the tight AL Central.
Giménez, who started a neat double play at second base with a behind-the-back toss in his first All-Star appearance, made it 4-0 in the first when he lined a two-run homer to right. The Guardians scored two more in the second to go up 6-0.
Naylor had an RBI single in the first and two-run double in the sixth. Steven Kwan added three hits and scored twice.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cubs 15, Phillies 2
PHILADELPHIA — Nelson Velázquez hit two late homers and drove in five runs, Seiya Suzuki and Willson Contreras also went deep, and Chicago routed Philadelphia.
Ian Happ and Suzuki each had four hits, and Christopher Morel added three hits for the Cubs, who won their second in a row after losing nine straight.
Kyle Schwarber upped his NL-leading home run total to 30 with a solo drive in the first inning for the Phillies. Darick Hall contributed a pinch-hit homer with two outs in the ninth.
Chicago entered with the fourth-fewest wins in the majors while Philadelphia is in the thick of the NL wild-card playoff race. The Cubs outhit the Phillies 19-6.
Marlins 8, Pirates 1
PITTSBURGH — Joey Wendle had three hits and two RBIs, Braxton Garrett pitched six sharp innings, and Miami emphatically ended its 37-inning scoreless streak by beating Pittsburgh.
The Marlins were shut out by Philadelphia in three straight games last weekend at home leading up to the All-Star break. The 37-inning drought tied the franchise record set in 2013.
Avisail Garcia stopped Miami’s nine-game streak without a home run, which was one short of the club record, with a solo shot in the eighth that capped the scoring.
Garrett (2-3), a rookie left-hander, beat the Pirates for the second time in eight days.
Rookie catcher Jason Delay’s first career homer accounted for the Pirates’ lone run, coming in the third inning.
The Pirates traded designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach to the New York Mets for rookie reliever Colin Holderman.
Holderman was 4-0 with a 2.04 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 relief appearances covering 172/3 innings after making his major league debut May 15. Opponents were batting .186.
Vogelbach was hitting .228 with 12 home runs, 34 RBIs and a .769 OPS in 75 games. He led the Pirates in RBIs.
Mets 4, Padres 1
NEW YORK — Yu Darvish dominated New York again, and Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer off Max Scherzer that sent San Diego to a victory.
Trent Grisham also went deep for the Padres in the opener of a three-game series between NL playoff contenders coming out of the All-Star break.
Darvish (9-4) struck out nine and walked one in seven sparkling innings. He allowed four hits, including a two-out RBI double by Luis Guillorme that spoiled the shutout bid in the seventh.
Nick Martinez worked a perfect eighth, and Taylor Rogers got three outs for his 27th save in 32 attempts.
Reds 9, Cardinals 5
CINCINNATI — Joey Votto, Donovan Solano and Jonathan India homered, Tyler Naquin drove in four runs, and Cincinnati opened the second half of the season with a win over St. Louis.
Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson suffered a broken right clavicle when he was hit by Goldschmidt’s foul tip in the first inning. He exited after being unable to make a throw on Goldschmidt’s chopper between the plate and mound.
The Reds roughed up Adam Wainwright after losing three of their last four games following a season-high, five-game winning streak.
INTERLEAGUE
Braves 8, Angels 1
ATLANTA — Shohei Ohtani threw six dominant innings, only to surrender homers to Matt Olson and Orlando Arcia in a stunning outburst that carried Atlanta to a victory over Los Angeles.
The reigning World Series champions resumed their winning ways following the All-Star break, getting six shutout innings from Charlie Morton, and a sudden dose of long ball after looking totally overmatched by Ohtani (9-5) much of the night.
Mixing all of his pitches to near perfection, the Japanese superstar faced only one batter above the minimum through the first six frames, surrendering a double to Austin Riley leading off the second. Ohtani struck out 11.
After throwing just 71 pitches — 53 of them for strikes — Ohtani appeared to run out of steam in the seventh.
Dansby Swanson led off with a walk and Ohtani left a splitter up in the zone to Olson, who launched a 355-foot drive into the Chop House restaurant in right for his 18th homer of the season and fifth in the last seven games
Riley, Travis d’Arnaud and Eddie Rosario followed with three straight singles, the last of which drove in another run.
Marcell Ozuna flied out, but Arcia — who came on in the third after starting second baseman Robinson Canó left the game with dizziness — sent a drive into the seats in right-center for a three-run homer that finished off Ohtani.