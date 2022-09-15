ALMEDIA — Lewisburg's lone point in the match came from the second singles game when Elsa Felton defeated Brady McNamara.
After losing the first set along with a 7-3 tiebreaker loss, Felton won the second set 6-4 and won a decisive tiebreaker set 10-5.
In doubles, the Blue Jays swept the Green Dragons (3-5) in three out of four sets.
Central Columbia 4, Lewisburg 1
Singles
Riley Noss (CC) def. Grace Bruckhart, 6-1, 6-4; Elsa Felton (L) def. Brady McNamara, 6-7 (3-7 TB), 6-4 (10-5 TB); Claudia Brindisi (CC) def. Serena DeCosmo, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Abigail Twiddy & Vy Nguyen (CC) def. Katelyn Beers & Bree Jun, 6-0, 6-0; Natalie Twiddy & Mackenzie Hampton (CC) def. Erin Lowthert & Vivian Vance 6-2, 6-0.