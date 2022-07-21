POTTSVILLE — Blue Mountain pounded out 18 hits and used a seven-run top of the sixth to end the Mifflinburg Little League Major Division Baseball All-Stars' season with a 17-4 victory in the elimination bracket of the Section 3 Tournament at the Rotary Field in Pottsville.
Cohen Kirby had three hits — including a grand slam in the sixth inning — and knocked in six runs for Blue Mountain, while Andy Blehm had four hits and four RBIs to lead the Blue Mountain offense.
Brennan Snyder had a homer among his three hits for Mifflinburg, and knocked in two runs to lead the offense. Andrew Yerger had an RBI, and Vaughn Yoder had a double and scored a run for the Union County All-Star team.
LITTLE LEAGUE
SECTION 3 TOURNAMENT
at Rotary Field, Pottsville
Blue Mountain 17, Mifflinburg 4
Blue Mountain;323;027 — 17-18-1
Mifflinburg;100;021 — 4-6-1
Blue Mountain: Cohen Kirby, 3-for-5, double, homer (6th, grand slam), 2 runs, 6 RBIs; Andy Blehm 4-for-5, double, homer (5th, one on), 4 runs, 4 RBIs.
Mifflinburg: Hayden Showalter, 1-for-2, run, RBI; Brennan Snyder, 3-for-3, homer (5th, one on), 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Andrew Yoder, RBI; Vaughn Yoder, 1-for-1, double, run; Hunter Bolick, 1-for-3.