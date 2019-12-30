The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS — Jaden Schwartz scored twice and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Sunday for their season-best eighth straight victory.
n Islanders 3, Wild 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Ryan Pulock and Matt Martin scored in a 1:37 span early in the third period, and struggling New York rallied to beat Minnesota.
n Blackhawks 3,
Blue Jackets 2, SO
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane scored shootout goals in Chicago’ victory over Columbus.
n Devils 4, Senators 3, OT
OTTAWA, Ontario — Jack Hughes scored 54 seconds into overtime to lift New Jersey past Ottawa.
n Lightning 2, Red Wings 1
TAMPA, Fla. — Brayden Point scored a power-play goal in the third period, and Tampa Bay extended its winning streak to three games.
n Bruins 3, Sabres 2
BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk scored two power-play goals 18 seconds apart early in the third period, and Boston completed a home-and-home sweep of Buffalo.
n Panthers 6, Canadiens 5
SUNRISE, Fla. — Jonathan Huberdeau scored two goals in just over 30 seconds and added two assists, and Florida’s top line had a nine-point game against Montreal.