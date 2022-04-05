SELINSGROVE — Danville pounded out 15 hits, Cara Bohner struck out 12, and Danville edged Selinsgrove 5-4 on Tuesday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I softball.
Freshman Harper Hendrickson had three hits, and sophomores Dejah Jones, Cadence Shaffer and Abbey Crumb each had a pair of hits for the Ironmen (2-1), who won the district title last year behind a large Class of 2021.
“This is a really young team,” Bohner said. “We had a lot of hitters who left. We had a lot of seniors leave. We have young freshmen and sophomores, and being able to see this game — and what they can do for us — is huge.”
Bohner, a senior, had three singles as Danville produced throughout the lineup.
“That’s what I expect out of them,” Danville coach Jamie Strausser said. “That’s why I made the lineup the way I did. Tonight, it worked.”
The Ironmen jumped out to a 4-1 lead after the top of the fourth. In the second inning, Hendrickson drove in Crumb, who doubled to lead off the inning. Shaffer tripled and scored on a groundout to double Danville's lead in the third. Hendrickson got a fourth-inning rally started with a leadoff single. After stealing second and taking third on a sacrifice bunt, Bohner singled in Hendrickson. A Jones double drove in Bohner for a three-run Danville lead.
“We struggled a little bit at the beginning, and we were able to keep our heads in the game,” first-year Selinsgrove coach Jessica Chappell said. “We have been preaching to them to not get down, and that failure is not defined by a strikeout. We’ve really been trying to instill that in them.”
Brooklyn Scholl tripled in the bottom of the fourth and Jenna Sassaman singled her home to pull the Seals (1-4) within two. In the fifth, Scholl drove in Riley Batdorf with an RBI groundout to make it a one-run game.
Danville got an insurance run in the top of the sixth, which was fortunate for the Ironmen, as Batdorf hit a one-out solo home run in the bottom of the seventh for the Seals.
Batdorf's home was the only runner Bohner allowed after the fifth, as Bohner retired nine of the final 10 Selinsgrove batters.
DANVILLE 5, SELINSGROVE 4
Danville;011;201;0 — 5-15-1
Selinsgrove;001;110;1 — 4-8-0
Cara Bohner and Kat Rapp. Sophia Ramer, Brooklyn Scholl (6) and Jenna Sassaman.
WP: Bohner. LP: Ramer.
Danville: Bohner 3-for-5, run, RBI; Dejah Jones 2-for-3, double, run, RBI; Camryn Hess 2-for-4; Cadence Shaffer 2-for-4, triple, run; Abbey Crumb 2-for-4, double, run; Harper Hendrickson 3-for-4, run, RBI.
Selinsgrove: Riley Batdorf 2-for-4, home run (7th, solo), 2 RBIs, run.
Records: Danville 2-1. Selinsgrove 1-4.