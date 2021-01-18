Boilermakers send Penn State to its fourth consecutive loss

Penn State dropped its fourth consecutive game with an 80-72 loss at Purdue on Sunday as the Nittany Lions began a stretch that will see them play four times in six days.
Purdue failed to score a basket over the final 3:51 of the second half, but efficient free-throw shooting was enough to stave off a Penn State comeback.
The Boilermakers shot 72.7% (24-of-33) from the free-throw line.
“I thought we had some good shots to start the game. ... We had some good shots that didn’t get down, which obviously keeps putting pressure on your defense,” Penn State interim head coach Jim Ferry said.
Penn State (3-5, 0-4 Big Ten) trailed Purdue 33-32 at the end of the first half, before a 10-0 run gave the Boilermakers a double-digit advantage early in the second period. Izaiah Brockington ended the spree with a bucket at the 16:56 mark of the second half.
Purdue (10-5, 5-3 Big Ten) extended its lead to 17 points midway through the half.
“I didn’t think we started the second half the way we should have started the second half,” Ferry said. “That’s stuff we have to keep working on.”
Penn State’s Myreon Jones gave the Nittany Lions a late-game surge. He hit a trio of 3-pointers within the last 2 1/2 minutes that trimmed the Boilermakers’ lead to 76-72 with less than 20 seconds remaining in the game. Four consecutive Purdue free throws secured the win.
Jones paced the Nittany Lions and all scorers with 23 points. John Harrar added 14 points, and Brockington finished with 12. Harrar recorded a double-double with a game-high 14 rebounds.
“I thought John Harrar was just phenomenal, his will to compete and his will to win,” Ferry said.
Penn State shot 27-of-82 (32.9%) from the field, and went 10-of-39 (25.6%) on 3-point attempts.
Purdue’s Trevion Williams hit the 10-point mark for the 10th consecutive game, and finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Sasha Stefanovic poured in team-high 15 points for the Boilermakers. Brandon Newman added 13 points, and Eric Hunter Jr. had 14. Mason Gillis rounded out their double-digit scorers with 12 points.
The game was the first for Penn State in nearly three weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak within caused a program-wide pause. The Nittany Lions postponed four games during the interruption.
Penn State travels to No. 14 Illinois on Tuesday. The Illini defeated the Nittany Lions, 98-81, on Dec. 23.
“We’ve made adjustments, and we continue to make adjustments,” Ferry said. “Our personnel is our personnel. We’ve got to keep working and getting better within the group that we have. I thought we did some things better (Sunday) we hadn’t done prior. That’s the stuff we have to keep doing to get better.”
PURDUE 80, PENN STATE 72
Penn State (3-5)
Harrar 5-7 4-8 14, Lundy 2-11 2-2 7, Brockington 5-19 2-2 12, Jones 9-22 0-0 23, J.Wheeler 1-6 0-1 3, Dread 1-5 0-0 3, Sessoms 2-6 0-0 4, Buttrick 2-5 0-0 6, Tsimbila 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-82 8-13 72.
Purdue (10-5)
Gillis 2-7 6-6 12, Williams 6-10 1-6 13, Hunter 4-8 6-6 14, Newman 4-10 4-4 13, Stefanovic 5-12 2-3 15, Edey 2-5 3-4 7, Ivey 2-7 2-4 6, A.Wheeler 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Morton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 24-33 80.
Halftime: Purdue 33-32. 3-Point Goals: Penn St. 10-39 (Jones 5-13, Buttrick 2-5, J.Wheeler 1-4, Dread 1-5, Lundy 1-7, Sessoms 0-1, Brockington 0-4), Purdue 6-32 (Stefanovic 3-10, Gillis 2-6, Newman 1-5, Thompson 0-1, A.Wheeler 0-2, Hunter 0-3, Ivey 0-5). Rebounds: Penn St. 43 (Harrar 14), Purdue 43 (Williams 11). Assists: Penn St. 11 (Harrar, J.Wheeler 3), Purdue 12 (Hunter 5). Total Fouls: Penn St. 26, Purdue 16. Fouled Out: Penn St. Brockington, Buttrick. A: 168.