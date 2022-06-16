UNIVERSITY PARK — One strike was all that stood between Alivia Lantzy and a scoreless first inning for her Avonworth softball team in Thursday’s Class 3A state championship game.
One strike was all Lewisburg’s Sydney Bolinsky needed to flip the script on the Antelopes sophomore hurler and inject the Green Dragons with a welcome boost of confidence.
Bolinsky lashed Lantzy’s two-out, two-strike pitch to center field, scoring teammate Carley Wagner from second base to give Lewisburg an early 1-0 lead.
The play was ultimately overshadowed by others in Avonworth’s 7-2 win, but in the moment it was colossal for the Lewisburg side.
“Huge,” said Green Dragons coach Ken Wagner. “Syd puts us on top right away, which was one of our goals. Get out and get on top of them first, which we did. Then get good defense and get good pitching, which we had for three innings.”
As the visiting team, Lewisburg had first licks and the chance to unleash a red-hot offense averaging 11.0 runs per game in the state tournament. Lantzy, meanwhile, had the opportunity to set a tone, perhaps turning it into a game of trading zeroes with Green Dragons pitcher Kimmy Shannon.
However, Lantzy issued a leadoff walk to Wagner before winning a six-pitch battle against Erin Field, who popped out foul to the first-base side. A wild pitch moved Wagner to second base, but Lantzy got Rylee Dyroff to swing at a 1-2 changeup for the second out.
When Bolinsky quickly fell behind in the count 0-2, the half-inning seemed all but in the book. It was as good a cue as any for the Green Dragons to grab their gloves and prepare to take the field.
That was until Lantzy’s two-strike pitch was sharply lined to center field, and Wagner scored easily as the throw from the outfield was cut off.
“I think that hit was really kind of a motivator for us,” said Bolinsky. “Especially with being two outs, scoring that run and giving us that assurance was really important. I think when that happened it was a confidence boost.”
With one swing, Bolinsky drastically shifted the game’s early momentum. The District 7 champion Antelopes (21-5) couldn’t have been any closer to their desired start, and instead wound up trailing in an instant.
“Anytime you come out and get on the board first, that’s what you want to do,” said Avonworth coach Jenna Muncie. “So I think for them, they probably felt like, ‘OK — we can do this,’ and they should have felt that way. They’re here for a reason.”
Lewisburg rode the surge into the fourth inning when the team received another jolt from Alexis Walter’s two-out homer off the Beard Field scoreboard above the left-field wall. Bolinsky’s RBI didn’t appear to have an equal but opposite affect on Avonworth, though. Lantzy followed the early run-scoring hit by retiring nine consecutive batters, including four strikeouts in a row at one point.
“You’ve just got to brush it off; you can’t hold onto it,” Lantzy said. “I mean, if they score a run, it’s just one run. I trust our hitting that we’re going to hit the ball well, and I wasn’t really worried that that one run was going to lose us the whole, entire game.”
Muncie said the Antelopes learned early in the season the importance of staying focused when playing from behind. Two of their five losses occurred in March at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
“They’re not a team that gets real shaken, real high or low,” she said. “I think part of it, too, is they’re confident they can come back from a deficit. They know what they can do. I knew we were capable of coming back.”
Wagner wasn’t surprised Bolinsky came through with two outs. In fact, he thought there could be more of a rally.
“To be honest, when Carley led off by getting on base I was pretty sure we were going to score one or two runs,” he said. “When she gets on, my two, three, four, five, six hitters are pretty solid. When a leadoff batter gets on in an inning, we have a real good shot at scoring.
“Actually, I thought we’d score at least two runs that inning. I was disappointed we only got one.”
Lantzy ended the first inning by getting Walter to ground out to shortstop on a two-strike changeup. Lantzy had five of Lewisburg’s first eight batters in 0-2 holes and retired all but Bolinsky.
“I want to strike them all out, but it’s not the biggest deal because it’s one pitch,” Lantzy said. “There’s so much more of the game that’s going on than just the first inning. We had six other innings to do something, so I didn’t think it matters that much.”
Avonworth tied the score at 2 in the bottom of the fourth, then struck for four runs in the fifth highlighted by Rylee Gray’s three-run double. Lantzy finished with three shutout innings, including two of her four 1-2-3 frames.
“She pitched a good game,” said Wagner. “She kept us off-balance which, with my hitting team, that was amazing. She did a great job. You’ve got to tip your hat to her.”
The Green Dragons loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth by working two of Lantzy’s three walks, but a groundout ended the threat.
“I just thought that as long as we were scoring runs or getting runners on there was that confidence. I think when that dwindled is when we started to lose (confidence) and when we started to get into our own heads when swinging,” Bolinsky said. “I think that they were probably prepared for us to score at least a couple runs, and I think that’s what benefited them. They didn’t put their heads down; they just kept pushing through it.
“We just couldn’t keep producing in the way that we have throughout the season.”