SELINSGROVE — It took more than 60 minutes — and a front flip — for Selinsgrove to finally put the ball in the back of the net Wednesday.
The Seals tried to score again and again on set-piece after set-piece, but nothing quite materialized, until one of Annalise Bond’s flip throws found the foot of Lilian Poust more than halfway through the second half to give the Seals the lead.
Selinsgrove added another late score, and goalkeeper Alivia Ravy made seven saves to down visiting Shikellamy 2-0 at Harold L. Bolig Field in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls soccer.
The Seals controlled the early portion of the game, earning multiple chances that were turned away by either Shikellamy goalkeeper Cassi Ronk, or the goalposts themselves.
Selinsgrove’s first chance came at the 3:25 mark when midfielder Taylor Stoltzfus forced a turnover deep in Braves territory. Stoltzfus dribbled deep into the box, but her shot was deflected by Ronk before bouncing off the goalpost and back into play, eventually being cleared by the Shikellamy defense.
Ronk made another nice save at the 16:02 mark. Poust had the ball on the near sideline. Some fleet footwork got Poust open enough to fire a cross into the box where Ella Magee fired a point-blank shot. Ronk got just enough of her fingertips on the ball to keep the game scoreless.
From that point forward, Shikellamy took control of the game, dominating time of possession for the remainder of the first half.
The Braves found themselves with many opportunities in the final 15 minutes of the half. The Braves earned a corner kick that was sent in from Shaelynn Bilger. The ball ricocheted around in the box for a moment before Mackenzie Good was able to get a foot on the ball. Unfortunately for the Braves, Ravy was right there to save the first real opportunity for the Braves.
Shikellamy’s next chance came in the closing minutes of the half. At the 35:22 mark, Eryn Swanger fired a shot on goal that was deflected by the fingertips of Ravy and rolled out for a corner kick which the Seals promptly cleared of danger.
“We just couldn’t finish on our opportunities,” said Shikellamy coach Mick Bilger. “We had plenty of them in the first half and probably would have put them on their heels, but we couldn’t take advantage of it.”
After a scoreless first half, Selinsgrove came out with the first opportunity of the second half. With 23 minutes remaining, Erin Mullin ripped a shot off a Bond flip throw, but the ball hit the far goalpost and was eventually cleared away.
“We’ve ended up on the doorstep of many games and haven’t been able to put it away,” said Selinsgrove coach Cheryl Underhill of Bond’s flip throws. “We did it tonight. We were due for a goal. Those flip throws are amazing.”
Finally, with 12:18 remaining, Bond found herself with yet another chance at the flip throw. This time the Seals finally converted and pushed ahead for a 1-0 lead.
The Seals’ second goal also came off a flip throw from Bond, with Jessica Smith on the other end to finish.
“Annalise’s flip throws are very dangerous,” said Underhill. “We’re super proud of her, as well as the team as a whole. We fought start to finish. It was a back-and-forth game. We knew that we weren’t going to get many opportunities.”
The Selinsgrove defense ended up earning a shutout with Ravy recording seven saves on the evening.
“Our defensive unit has had a lot of experience together, so they play like a unit. They read off each other and they stay very close with their marks,” Underhill said. “Being able to play tight defense has really helped us.”
Selinsgrove improved to 6-4-1 with the win, while Shikellamy dropped to 5-3-2 on the season with the loss.
“We always know its going to be a battle against Selinsgrove,” said Bilger. “We come in ready for it every time. One bounce can decide it either way. I have a feeling we’ll see them later again this season.”
SELINSGROVE 2, SHIKELLAMY 0
Second Half
Sel—Lilian Poust (Annalise Bond), 12:18; Sel—Jessica Smith (Bond), 7:38.
Shots: Sel, 9-8. Corners: Shik, 3-2. Saves: Shikellamy 5 (Cassi Ronk); Selinsgrove 7 (Alivia Ravy).