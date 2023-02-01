LEWISBURG — Enamored by the atmosphere that envelops gymnasiums featuring wrestling matches, Evan Frederick pulled on his Lewisburg singlet Wednesday night knowing he had an opportunity to have his hand raised in victory and bounce excitedly off the mat.
Yet once Derek Shedleski authored a third-period fall in front of him, Frederick was even more amped up when he hustled on the mat for his 215-pound encounter with Hughesville’s Brayden Wright in the third bout of the night. So, imagine how wound up the sophomore was after registering a pin in the final period.
Let’s just say everyone was more than a bit excited.
“I’m just really ready to go out there and wrestle again,” Frederick said.
Buoyed by a rapid start featuring two falls and a forfeit, Lewisburg parlayed its sizable lead into a 38-23 triumph in the opening round of the District 4 Class AA team wrestling tournament.
As a result, Justin Michaels’ seventh-seeded Green Dragons earned a spot in Saturday’s quarterfinals opposite second-seeded Benton at Milton. Benton advanced by blasting Line Mountain 58-11.
Lewisburg (12-4) has won five straight and 11 of 12 duals. The lone loss? To Benton last week.
With the Dragons already up 9-0 heading into a 215-pound bout Michaels thought could go either way, Frederick manufactured an early 4-0 lead by taking Wright down and eventually turning him for a two-point nearfall. What generated more buzz was when Frederick bull-rushed the Hughesville junior in the second, executing what Michaels called a blast double for another takedown and a 6-0 edge.
Then, after starting on bottom to begin the third and working himself free, Frederick probed for a shot before unleashing another blast double that put Wright on his back – picture a linebacker targeting a ballcarrier’s belly button and executing a form tackle – and had him squirming. Continuing to work for the pin, Frederick eventually claimed the result in 5:33.
“My coaches were telling me (before the match) that I can win that and all that,” Frederick said. “It really hyped me up and got me ready for the match. When I went out there and got my first takedown, I knew I could really beat the kid.
"So, I just tried to dominate on top. And when it came to the (third) period, I tried to get out as soon as possible and all that. When I took him down and stuck him – he was so tired – I knew he was pinned.”
“He was working a body fake to get him moving and getting him to react,” Michaels recalled. “When he worked his body fakes and got him to react, (Wright) came out of his stance. When he came out of his stance, (Evan) was able to hit a blast double and take him from his feet to his back. We talk about that a lot. In the sport of wrestling, it’s hard to turn somebody from top position.
“The easiest way to turn somebody is from the neutral position. So, we pride ourselves on working on that, getting a guy moving and getting him to react. That’s what Evan did. I’m happy for him to come through for us. That was huge momentum at that point in the match.”
With the victory, Frederick — who weighed in just north of 190 pounds — improved to 8-12.
“I like the atmosphere,” Frederick said. “When you’re out there on the mat, it’s just you versus another guy. Everyone in the crowd, they’re looking at you, so the focus is on you and you need to perform.”
What benefited Michaels’ Dragons was piling up bonus points in three of their first four matches: Jace Gessner’s forfeit win at 121, Landen Wagner’s tech fall at 127 (4:23/15-0) and Chase Wenrich’s 43-second pin at 160 continued that trend — while not yielding bonus points in four of their six setbacks.
“Tonight that was the difference,” Michaels said.
Despite a 7-0 loss, Derek Gessner’s effort allowed the Green Dragons to claim the dual with two bouts remaining – particularly since Hughesville (8-6) had to pocket pins at 145, 152 and 160 to forge a tie that would have been resolved by criteria.
Now it’s on to Benton.
“We’re excited for the opportunity to go compete,” said Michaels, who utilized five of the six freshmen he weighed in. “Get that experience.”
DISTRICT 4 TEAM TOURNAMENT
Lewisburg 38, Hughesville 23
172: Trent Wenrich (L) dec. Luke Stutzman 4-1. 189: Derek Shedleski (L) pinned Wyatt Gavitt 4:55. 215: Evan Frederick (L) pinned Brayden Wright 5:33. 285: Lennon Barner (L) won by forfeit. 107: Nathan Bieber (H) dec. Nolan Altoft 10-4. 114: Chase Shaner (H) dec. Landon Michaels 9-2. 121: Jace Gessner (L) won by forfeit. 127: Landen Wagner (L) tech. fall Wesley Harvey 4:23 (15-0). 133: Caiden Puderbach (H) tech. fall Ethan Long 2:54 (17-2). 139: Conor Knight (H) dec. Quinton Bartlett 15-8. 145: Mason Mordan (H) dec. Derek Gessner 7-0. 152: Keagan Smith (H) pinned Ahmaad Robinson 1:19. 160: Chase Wenrich (L) pinnedKadin Fetterman 0:43.