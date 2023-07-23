SELINSGROVE — The 410 sprint cars returned to Selinsgrove Speedway on Sunday night.
Devon Borden from Raymond Washington raced to the win from deep in the field.
The URC 360 sprint cars were also on hand for the Joe Whitcomb Memorial. Series point leader Josh Weller picked up the victory.
Dylan Cisney shot to the front of the 410 sprint car feature from the outside front row starting position, and followed by Derek Locke, Danny Dietrich, Steve Buckwalter and TJ Stutts.
Cisney, the Mayor of Port Royal, quickly opened a straight-away lead as Dietrich moved into second, and started to close down on the lead. Dietrich chopped about three quarters of a second off the lead before a lap nine caution flew for Locke, who smacked the fourth turn fence.
The restart saw Borden, who started the feature ninth, blast by Dietrich coming out of turn two, and a lap 21 yellow put him on Cisney’s rear nerf bar.
Borden ran low, and after a two-lap battle took the lead. A lap later, Dietrich was running second. Borden went on to claim his first win at the speedway by 1.5 seconds over Dietrich, Cisney, Jason Shultz and Buckwalter.
“I knew it would come down to the restart.” Borden said. “I got right on his rear bumper, and timed it just right to get by. Wow, coming from ninth, my guys gave me a great car.
Shultz and Dietrich took the 410 sprint car heat races.
The initial start of the URC feature was quickly red flagged when Jason Shultz hit the back stretch fence, hard, spun and came to a stop. Shultz was not injured.
On the restart, Adam Carberry took the lead from the pole position, and was followed by Mike Thompson, Weller, Kyle Reinhardt and Kyle Smith.
Weller and Reinhardt got by Thompson. The top three running under a blanket, pulled away from the rest of the field until a lap four caution for a slowing Reese Nowotarski bunched the field.
Weller stalked Carberry trying to get by on the bottom side but Carberry held strong until Weller finally got by in the third turn on lap 18. The caution again came out with five laps to go for a spinning John Smith.
Reinhardt, running second on the restart, was not able to keep pace with Weller, and settled for the runner-up position. Smith, Carberry and Jacob Galloway rounded out the top five.
Smith and Weller won the URC Sprint Car heats.