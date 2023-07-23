Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 82F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.