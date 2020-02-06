CHICAGO — Charlie McAvoy scored 1:19 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory.
McAvoy finished a pretty passing sequence for the defenseman’s first goal of the season. David Krejci threw the puck outside to a streaking Jake DeBrusk, who made a perfect pass to McAvoy for the tap-in on the right side of the net.
The Blackhawks thought they had taken a 2-1 lead with 1:05 left in regulation when it looked as if Drake Caggiula beat Jaroslav Halak for a short-handed goal. It was waved off by the referees after Bruins defenseman Torey Krug tripped Olli Maatta for a penalty.
The crowd of 21,472 booed vociferously when the ruling was announced.
Sean Kuraly also scored for Boston, which was coming off a 4-0 victory over Vancouver on Tuesday night. Halak made 21 saves.
n Rangers 5, Maple Leafs 3
NEW YORK — Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad scored in a six-second span late in the first period, and New York earned a win over Toronto.
Kreider and Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and two assists, and Filip Chytil and Greg McKegg also scored for the Rangers. Rookie goalie Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves to win for the fourth time in five starts this season.
Auston Matthews had two goals and John Tavares also scored and added an assist for the Maple Leafs, who are in a tight race for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.