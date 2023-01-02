LEWISBURG — Alex Timmerman fueled Bucknell's first-half surge, but visiting Boston University raced to a big lead out of halftime and downed the Bison, 69-61, on Monday at Sojka Pavilion.
The Terriers (8-7 overall, 1-1 Patriot League) erased a 38-30 halftime deficit with a 30-12 run to open the second half. Bucknell (7-8, 0-2) led by as many as 13 points in the first half.
Timmerman scored eight of his team-high 14 points in the first half. Xander Rice joined Timmerman in double figures with 10 points, notching his 16th consecutive game with at least 10 points. Rice added five rebounds and four assists, while Andre Screen totaled nine points, six rebounds, and five assists in the loss.
Jonas Harper led the Terriers with 17 points, while Walter Whyte added 13 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.
"There's a certain way we have to play at both ends of the floor," said Bison coach Nathan Davis. "We've now played 80 minutes in league play, and we've done it for about 30. The consequence of that is we're 0-2.
"The formula is clear as day for how we're successful and how we're not. We've just got to be able to it more consistently and longer."
Bucknell shot 51.9% from the field in the opening half, forging a 38-25 lead with 1:44 to play.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Jake van der Heijden and Jack Forrest capped a 17-4 run and pushed Bucknell to a 21-11 lead. Two Screen free throws made it a 13-point margin, but Boston scored the last five points of the half to pull within eight and then dominated the first 13 minutes of the second half.
The Bison came into the game in a slump from long range. After hitting 5 of 13 shots from deep in the first half, they went just 1-for-11 in the second.
Boston grabbed its first lead since 7-6 when Ethan Brittain-Watts hit a 3-pointer to put the Terriers up 47-46. Brittain-Watts hit another from the arc to stretch the margin to five, and then Whyte's trey at the 7:17 mark gave the Terriers a 60-50 lead.
Bucknell kept Boston scoreless for the next 2:37 and pulled within four on Ian Motta's 3-pointer from the left wing with 4:27 to go. Bucknell had a chance to get closer, but Motta's pull-up jumper from the elbow was off the mark. Caelan Jones, who was big for the Terriers down the stretch, connected on his third 3-pointer of the game.
Rice was fouled on an 18-footer and turned it into a 3-point play, but Jones answered with a tough runner in the lane. Timmerman made it a four-point game for the third time at 65-61 with a pair of free throws with 2:42 to play, but Bucknell did not score after that. The Bison missed two open jumpers that would have cut into the four-point deficit, and then Whyte scored in the lane to make it 67-61 with 54 seconds left.
Bucknell turned the ball over on its final three possessions.
Bucknell finished 42.6% from the field and went 6-for-24 from 3-point range. The Terriers shot 43.6% overall and 10-for-25 from the arc. They outrebounded the Bison 36-29 and turned 10 offensive rebounds into 16 second-chance points.
"Defensively, we've got to defend the ball and we've got to rebound," said Davis. "That's been the story all year."
Boston U. 69, Bucknell 61
Boston U. (8-7, 1-1) 69
Zink 1-3 5-6 7, Brittain-Watts 2-7 1-1 7, Harper 6-8 1-2 17, Tynen 1-5 2-5 4, Whyte 5-11 2-5 13, Brewster 3-6 0-0 6, Jones 4-8 0-0 11, Morales 0-3 0-0 0, Chimezie 2-4 0-0 4, Landrum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 11-19 69.
Bucknell (7-8, 0-2) 61
Motta 2-4 2-2 8, Screen 3-6 3-4 9, Timmerman 6-10 2-3 14, Edmonds 2-8 0-0 5, Rice 4-13 2-3 10, van der Heijden 3-7 0-0 8, Forrest 2-5 0-0 5, Fulton 0-0 0-0 0, Bascoe 1-1 0-0 2, Bijiek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 9-12 61.
Halftime: Bucknell 38-30. 3-Point Goals: Boston U. 10-25 (Harper 4-6, Jones 3-6, Brittain-Watts 2-3, Whyte 1-4, Brewster 0-2, Morales 0-2, Tynen 0-2), Bucknell 6-24 (Motta 2-3, van der Heijden 2-5, Forrest 1-4, Edmonds 1-6, Timmerman 0-1, Rice 0-5). Rebounds: Boston U. 34 (Zink 9), Bucknell 27 (Screen 6). Assists: Boston U. 15 (Tynen 5), Bucknell 14 (Screen 5). Total Fouls: Boston U. 12, Bucknell 14. A: 1,001.