The Associated Press
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 32 points, and Jaylen Brown added 19 as the Boston Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls 107-99 Monday night, and reached the midway point of their season with the NBA’s best record.
Grant Williams added 20 points for the defending Eastern Conference champions, who are 29-12 after the first 41 games.
Bucks 111, Knicks 105
NEW YORK — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Milwaukee hit 12 3-pointers to wipe out a 17-point deficit in the second half.
Pelicans 132, Wizards 112
WASHINGTON — CJ McCollum scored 34 points, and Jonas Valanciunas added 27 points and 12 rebounds as New Orleans beat Washington.
Grizzlies 121, Spurs 113
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tyus Jones, filling in for Ja Morant, had 24 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 16, and Memphis withstood a second-half San Antonio rally to beat the Spurs.