LEWISBURG — Bucknell put a scare into Patriot League frontrunner Boston on Saturday, but the Terriers remained unbeaten conference play with a 66-57 win at Sojka Pavilion.
The Bison (12-14, 8-7 PL) led after the first quarter and were within two points entering the fourth quarter but could not overcome the final hurdle as Boston improved to 20-6 overall and 15-0 in the league.
Cecelia Collins led the team with 20 points on a 7-of-13 shooting day. Tai Johnson capped her Senior Day with 14 points. Fellow senior Shaffer scored five points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Boston shot 27-of-56 (48.2%) from the field and 5-of-13 from three-point land. Sydney Johnson paced the Terriers with 22 points, and Caitlin Weimar scored 21 to form a deadly duo.
The Bison started strong, with Johnson scoring the first basket of the game. The Bison fell behind 9-6 before Emma Theodorsson drained a 3-pointer to tie. Shaffer drained two free throws for the 11-9 lead, and then Boston grabbed the 14-11 lead. Bucknell used two Johnson baskets to take the 15-14 advantage as the quarter ended. Theodorsson and Johnson scored seven and six points, respectively, in the period.
To start the second quarter, Bucknell ran its lead to 18-14, but Boston countered with a 5-0 run. The Bison last held the lead with a 24-22 advantage. Boston tied up the game and then went on a 10-5 run to close the half. Collins made two free throws to make it 29-28 Boston, but the Terriers responded with a 3-pointer and another basket to cement the score at 34-29.
The Terriers opened the third quarter by building a nine-point lead, 38-29. The Bison countered with a 6-0 run, powered by four points by Johnson and a fast break layup from Collins. Boston regrouped and again regrew the lead to nine points, 44-35, then made it 46-35 after the media timeout. However, the Bison refused to concede. Using a combination of baskets and players, the Bison crawled within 48-46 before the quarter ended.
Unfortunately, the Bison could not equalize the game. The Terriers, for the third time, stretched their lead to nine points and, for the second time, made it an 11-point advantage. With the score at 61-50 Boston, Bucknell made a final run. Isabella King drained a three-pointer, and Collins scored to cut it to 61-55. But Boston scored three straight points and held Bucknell to two free throws to seal the game at 66-57.
Boston 66, Bucknell 57
BOSTON (20-6, 15-0) 66
Giannaros 2-8 0-0 6; Weimar 9-12 3-4 21; Johnson 10-18 9-0 22; Pina 2-4 0-0 4; Durant 1-5 0-0 2; Davenport 3-6 4-5 11; Shean 0-0 0-0 0; Beneventine 0-1 0-0 0; Crispe 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 7-9 66.
BUCKNELL (12-14, 8-7) 57
Theodorsson 4-9 0-0 9; King 1-5 1-2 4; Johnson 6-11 2-2 14; Collins 7-13 4-4 20; Shaffer 1-11 3-4 5; Sisselman 1-3 0-0 3; Sullivan 1-1 0-0 2; Kulesza 0-0 0-0 0; Dingler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 11-14 57.
Score by quarters
Boston;14;20;14;18 — 66
Bucknell;15;14;17;11 — 57
3-point goals: Boston 5-13 (Giannaros 2-6, Johnson 2-5, Pina 0-1, Davenport 1-1), Bucknell 4-9 (Thedorsson 1-3, King 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Collins 1-1, Sisselman 1-2). Rebounds: Boston 32 (Weimar 11), Bucknell 32 (Shaffer 11). Assists: Boston 15 (Johnson, Duran 4), Bucknell 14 (Collins, Shaffer 4). Total fouls: Boston 13, Bucknell 15.