No sane coach would make the prediction just four weeks into the season, but it was pretty obvious from the early part of the 2022 season that the District 4 Class 3A title game would be a rematch of a Sept. 16 contest between Danville and Loyalsock.
Oh, sure, Mifflinburg had a chance — and is probably still reflecting on some of its missed opportunities from last week’s district semifinal loss to the Lancers — but you just know a rematch was on the mind of both Danville and Loyalsock when they walked off the field in September.
“This is exactly what we worked for, and what we’ve talked about since that game,” Lancers coach Justin Van Fleet told his team after the 69-42 semifinal victory over the Wildcats. “We get another shot at them.”
The Lancers (11-1) travel to undefeated Danville (11-0) tonight for a 7 p.m. rematch of the Ironmen’s 17-14 victory. The game pits the state’s No. 2 team in Class 3A versus the No. 5 team, according to the Pennlive.com rankings.
“It’s a team we expected after we played in Week 4. We walked off the field that night and knew this is going to happen again,” Danville coach Mike Brennan said. “It’s a chance to play in Week 13 at home. It’s as good a situation as we could be in.
“It’s a championship game at home in front of friends, family, and another chance to make some memories.”
It will be the fourth meeting between the two teams in the last two seasons, and the Lancers’ first appearance in the district final since beating Danville in 2017.
“I feel like the last couple of seasons, we could have pushed it a little further,” Van Fleet said. “So this offseason, we read those articles and listened to those people that doubted us. We were very insular as a program in the winter and really took care of each other.
“This has been our goal since we walked off the field last November.”
Brennan doesn’t expect a 69-42 score like the Lancers’ victory last week. He’s more certain they’ll see the kind of defense the Lancers played in back-to-back weeks in a win over Southern Columbia and the loss to Danville.
“Games sometimes take a personality of their own. I’ve only ever been involved in one game like that — a 64-63 game against Williamsport in 2017 — and it didn’t matter what happened, people were just scoring points. That game was up-and-down, and filled with big plays,” Brennan said. “I don’t think the same thing will happen (tonight). We held them to 14 points, and they held us to 17. I expect the same kind of game as Week 4.”
It’s finally football weather, so expect to see plenty of both teams’ standout running backs. Loyalsock’s Davion Hill (1,722 yards, 19 TDs) averages nearly 160 yards per game. Once a shiftier back as a 1,000-yard freshman, Hill is now more of a power runner, and one of the best in the state.
“He’s a big back with a big body, who is physical. He breaks tackles, spins off people, and just makes plays,” Brennan said. “You can hit him (at the line of scrimmage), and he’ll gain 5, 6, 7 yards after contact. We have to get bodies on him and run our feet and put him on the ground.”
The Ironmen did a pretty good job against Hill early in the first meeting. He had just 34 yards on his first 10 carries, yet still ended up with 100 yards rushing by halftime.
Danville’s own big back — Ty Brown-Stauffer — has enjoyed a huge latter half of the season, and now has 1,015 yards and 18 touchdowns.
“Ty is a cold-weather back; he’s just gotten better and better the last few weeks,” Brennan said. “We were talking at practice (Wednesday) about how physically good he looks. The challenge is out to our O-Line: we want to be able to run the football.”
Tonight’s game also features two of the state’s top receivers in Class 3A.
Ironmen senior Carson Persing has numerous records in his career, and the only better receiver statistically in District 4 history — Julian Fleming — currently plays in Columbus, Ohio. Persing finds a wide variety of ways to get open, and he’s topped 4,000 career receiving yards (4,092) with 57 receiving touchdowns. He joined Fleming as the only District 4 receivers to have 20 touchdown receptions in a single season. That was until the Loyalsock game ended last Saturday.
The Lancers’ Jaylen Andrews made five touchdown catches in the semifinal for 20 touchdowns on the season. Andrews burst on the scene in Week 2 after Loyalsock’s all-state receiver, Rian Glunk, went down with a season-ending injury. Lancers quarterback Tyler Gee said it took until the middle of the season to develop the same type of rapport with Andrews (54 catches, 1,441 yards, 20 TDs), who has 575 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in the Lancers’ last three games.