NORTHUMBERLAND — Nate Strausser and Mike Vaders each knocked in two runs to help the Northumberland Junior American Legion team to a 6-2 victory over Mifflinburg in the Susquehanna Valley League playoffs on Tuesday at Pineknotter Park.
Northumberland (13-2) will host Berwick (12-3), an 11-1 winner over Williamsport, today at 5:30 p.m. in a winners' bracket contest.
Cole Reibsome doubled home a run in the first inning to give Mifflinburg an early 1-0 lead, but Northumberland scored three runs in the second and third inning to take control of the game.
Vaders tripled home two runs in the second inning to give Norry the lead, 2-1, before Vaders scored on a passed ball. In the third inning, Charles Walter had an RBI groundout with the bases loaded, before Strausser doubled home two runs to give Norry a 6-1 lead.
Walter went five innings for the victory for Northumberland, striking out one and walking two. Chayse Snyder pitched two hitless innings of relief, striking out five, for Northumberland.
Northumberland 6, Mifflinburg 2
Mifflinburg;100;001;0 – 2-2-3
Northumberland;033;000;x – 6-6-2
Cole Reibsome, Moyer (6) and Cub Dietrich. Charles Walter, Chayse Snyder (6) and Nate Strausser.
WP: Walter; LP: Reibsome.
Mifflinburg: Reibsome, 1-for-3, double, RBI.
Northumberland: Declan Abrahims, 1-for-3; Griffin Parker, 1-for-3; Snyder, 1-for-3, run; Gavin Landis, run; Graiden Campbell, run; Walter, 1-for-3, RBI, Nate Strausser, 1-for-2, double, run, 2 RBIs; Mike Vaders, 1-for-3, triple, run, 2 RBIs.