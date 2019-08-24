TURBOTVILLE — Hoyt Bower ran for 239 yards and two scores, plus caught another touchdown pass as Warrior Run opened up the season with a 35-7 win over Muncy in nonleague football action on Friday night.
The game was scoreless until late in the first half when Remington Corderman hit Boyer for a 47-yard TD pass with 3:06 left in the second quarter. The Defenders (1-0) extended the lead to 14-0 late in the first half as Corderman hit Daubert for a 32-yard score with just 12 seconds left halftime.
David Gearhart and Bower each had one-yard runs in the third quarter, before Bower sent the game into the mercy-rule with a 71-yard TD run with 10:44 left in the game.
Warrior Run held Muncy to just three first downs and outgained the Indians 383-77.
WARRIOR RUN 35, MUNCY 6
Muncy (0-1) 0 0 0 6 — 6
Warrior Run (1-0) 0 14 13 8 — 35
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
WR-Hoty Bower 47 yard pass from Remington Corderman (Logan Witmer kick), 3:06.
WR-Riley Daubert 32 yard pass from Corderman (Witmer kick), :12.
Third quarter
WR-David Gearhart 1 yard run (Witmer kick), 8:29.
WR-Bower 1 yard run (Witmer kick blocked), 1:05.
Fourth quarter
WR-Bower 71 yard run (Bower 2-pt run), 10:44.
M-Ross Eyer 23 yard pass from Christian Good (Isaac Boring kick no good), :44.
TEAM STATISTICS
WR Muncy
First downs 13 3
Rushes-net yards 40-276 25-45
Passing yards 107 32
Passing 5-12-0 3-5-1
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 4-40 3-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Warrior Run: Hoyt Bower 26-239, 2 TDs; David Gearhart 6-23, TD; Denver Beachel 2-18; Justin Blair 5-10; Remington Corderman 1-4; team, 1-(-18). Muncy: Ethan Gush 7-35; Paul Pepper 9-21; Christian Good 3-7; Dillyn Sharr 1-7; Branson Eyer 2-5; Nathan Palmatier 1-1. TEAM 3-(16).
PASSING — Warrior Run: Corderman 5-12-0 for 107 yards, 2 TDs; Muncy: Eyer, 2-4-1 for 9 yards; Good, 1-1-0 for 23 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Warrior Run: Riley Daubert 4-60, TD; Bower 1-47, TD. Muncy: Ross Eyer 1-23, TD; Gage Wertz 1-11; Good 1-(-2).