Roger Folk wanted his Midd-West bowlers to post sparkling numbers every time they laced up their shoes and hit the approaches, but the Mustangs’ amiable coach also was happy to see others throughout the Susquehanna Valley perform equally well.
Yet the next time anyone takes a lengthy glance around a Valley bowling center hoping to see Folk cajoling a proprietor or chatting with a long-time acquaintance or offering a suggestion to a 6-year-old that’s new to the sport, he won’t be there.
Folk died suddenly on Friday at his Middleburg home. He was 56 years old.
A 1981 Middleburg High School graduate, Folk is survived by his parents, Clifford and Marian Folk, his brother, Timothy Folk, his sister-in-law, Debra Folk, a niece, a nephew, several great-nieces and nephews and a number of aunts and uncles.
A private burial was planned.
“Roger was liked by everybody,” Shikellamy coach Mark Derr said. “He was like most of us in the (Heartland Conference): We’re competitive with our teams, but we root for everybody. This is a tough loss for everyone. He was definitely a great guy.
“He built that program from Day 1,” Derr added. “He put a lot into it.”
The only coach in Midd-West bowling history, Folk spent 16 seasons fronting a consistently strong Mustangs program that enjoyed success within the Heartland Conference yet also performed well at the regional and state levels.
Folk’s final boys’ squad — Trey Wagner, Hunter Beward, Brandon Hartley, Braydyn Bickley, Elias Swartz, Jacob Schenck and Blain Kerstetter, among others — was headed for the state championships after reaching the semifinals of the East Region tournament.
Midd-West, which finished fifth in regional qualifying, also claimed the Heartland Conference’s regular-season crown. The Mustangs girls wound up second in the Heartland standings and advanced to regionals, but were unable to escape the qualifying round.
“He put a lot of time and effort into (youth bowling as well,” said Midd-West athletic director Bree Solomon, who grew up on the same Middleburg street as Folk.
“He really promoted the sport and got it moving around here. If you talked to anybody in the bowling world, they knew who he was. We were truly fortunate to have him as our coach for so many years. … He was super successful.”
In addition to the boys’ squad that was headed to the state tournament in suburban Pittsburgh until the Coronavirus outbreak caused the event to be postponed, Folk piloted Midd-West’s 2018 and 2019 girls’ bowling teams to state play.
Just in the past six seasons, Folk had four of his bowlers qualify for the state singles championships — Chaz Kerstetter and Wagner in 2018, Chris Houtz in 2016 and Michael Kratzer in 2015. Kerstetter wound up finishing third in the 2018 event.
Danielle Herman, who reached two state singles championship events, made appearances in 2016 and again in 2017.
One of the Midd-West girls who competed on the 2018 squad that advanced to states was Breeann Sheaffer, the daughter of field hockey coach Jodie Sheaffer. Sheaffer, in fact, was a first-year competitor.
“Roger spent all summer with her, helping her,” recalled Jodie Sheaffer, Midd-West’s field hockey coach and a neighbor of Folk’s as a youngster. “Any time she wanted to go to the bowling alley, he was there to help her.”
Yet while Folk owned his own business, A1 Advertising Specialties, and drove the pace truck at nearby Selinsgrove Speedway, he couldn’t hide his zeal for the sport of bowling.
“His passion and love, not only for the game but for the kids, was unbelievable,” Jodie Sheaffer added. “He just had such an amazing heart. His smile would light up a room. He was just an amazing person and there wasn’t anybody that he wouldn’t do anything for.
“He was just the best guy ever. I just loved him to death. It’s hard every day when you think that he’s not going to be there.”
“He was one of a kind,” Solomon continued. “He will surely be missed. Not only in our bowling program, but our community as well.
“The kids are really, really taking it hard; he was much more than a coach to them.”
Count Derr among those who may catch himself searching for Folk, his friendly adversary.
“His program has been strong for a long time,” Derr said. “And a lot of it was because he cared. He was involved in a lot of his bowlers’ lives, like a lot of us are. It was his life. You’d always see him in a bowling alley.
"It’s going to be a big loss for all of us.”