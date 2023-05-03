High School
Boys all-state teams
Voted by the Pennsylvania sportswriters
CLASS 1A
First team
Vinnie Cugini 6-1 senior Aquinas Academy
Pace Prosser 6-1 junior Berlin Brothersvalley
Alier Maluk 6-11 sophomore Imani Christian Academy
Jaydis Kennedy 6-3 senior Geibel Catholic
Jack Bracken 6-4 junior Harmony Area
Craig Jarvis 6-1 junior Berlin Brothersvalley (tie)
Cameron Keyser 6-5 senior Jamestown Area (tie)
Second team
Drew Hoffman 5-11 senior High Point Baptist Academy
Xavier Spears 6-3 junior Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg
Derek Litzelman 6-1 senior North Penn-Liberty
Dame Givner 6-1 sophomore Imani Christian Academy
Daniel King 6-3 senior Linville Hill Christian Academy
Matt Stanley 5-11 senior Union Area
Third team
Ryan Blubaugh 6-1 senior Berlin Brothersvalley
Avery Kopcha 5-11 junior Mount Calvary Christian
Mason Kargo 5-11 senior Portage Area
Jack Swider 6-5 senior Phil-Mont Christian Academy
Adam Straub 6-3 senior Elk County Catholic
Lorenzo Gardner 6-4 junior Monessen
Player of the year: Vinnie Cugini
Coach of the Year: Tanner Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley
CLASS 2A
First team
Davion Hill 6-2 senior St. John Neumann Regional Academy
Camden Hurst 6-2 senior Lancaster Mennonite
Shea Champine 6-1 senior Bishop Canevin
Cameron Lindsey 6-3 junior Aliquippa
Jackson Hubbard 6-2 senior Sayre Area
Ross Eyer 6-5 senior Muncy
Second team
David Weaver 6-7 senior Lancaster Mennonite
Brad Felix 6-3 senior United
Nathan Lapp 6-1 senior Dock Mennonite Academy
Richie Preston 6-5 senior West Middlesex Area
Marcus Cleveland 5-11 senior Leechburg
Kyree Latimer 6-3 junior Constitution
Third team
Donovan Walker 6-1 senior Aliquippa
Tyree Turner 6-2 junior Greensburg Central Catholic
Jordan Hesdon 6-2 senior Clarion-Limestone
Tanner Zawada 5-10 sophomore Mahanoy Area
Jake Mattocks 6-3 senior Mercer Area
Zaki Alston 6-4 senior Sankofa Freedom Academy Charter (tie)
Franco Alvarez 6-5 junior Greensburg Central Catholic (tie)
Class 2A Player of the Year: Davion Hill
Coach of the Year: Seth Buckwalter, Lancaster Mennonite
CLASS 3A
First team
Makhai Valentine 6-3 senior Steel Valley
Adam Budd Clark 5-10 senior West Catholic
Zion Stanford 6-5 senior West Catholic
Patrick Haigh 6-4 senior Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic
Blake Morningstar 6-5 senior Wyalusing Valley
Garrett Harrold 6-4 senior Penn Cambria
Second team
Connor Spratt 6-2 senior Seton LaSalle Catholic
Owen Schlager 6-2 sophomore Trinity
Bryce Robson 6-2 senior Deer Lakes
Joseph Roth 6-5 junior Ellwood City
Damon Curry 6-5 junior Franklin
Jacen Holloway 6-5 senior Devon Prep
Third team
Karson Dominick 6-1 junior North Penn-Mansfield
Danny Nemitz 5-10 senior Mid Valley Secondary Center
Lucas Orchard 6-4 senior Devon Prep
Terek Crosby 6-2 junior Yough
Nasseem Wright 6-6 junior Math Civics and Sciences Charter
Jude Haigh 6-4 sophomore Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic
Class 3A Player of the Year: Makhai Valentine
Coach of the Year: Miguel Bocachica, West Catholic
CLASS 4A
First team
Robert Wright III 6-1 junior Neumann-Goretti
Brandin Cummings 6-4 junior Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter
Meleek Thomas 6-4 sophomore Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter
Rodney Gallagher 6-4 senior Laurel Highlands
Sultan Adewale 6-8 senior Neumann-Goretti
Izaiah Pasha 6-5 senior Cardinal O-Hara
Second team
Max Hurray 6-1 junior North Catholic
Jake Karnish 6-2 senior Fleetwood
Bryce Epps 6-2 senior South Allegheny
Keondre DeShields 6-3 senior Laurel Highlands
Khaafiq Myers 5-11 junior Neumann-Goretti
Elijah Hamilton 6-5 senior Octorara (tie)
Duce Jackson 6-6 senior Collegium Charter (tie)
Third team
Cole Miller 6-3 senior Clearfield Area
Austin Bausman 6-4 senior Eastern York
Nyerre Collins 5-10 senior Greater Johnstown
Bradyn Foster 6-8 junior Highlands
Dean Coleman-Newsome 6-4 senior Archbishop Carroll (tie)
Zach Kirk 6-6 junior Octorara (tie)
Zion Moore 5-11 sophomore Belle Vernon Area (tie)
Class 4A Player of the Year: Robert Wright III
Coach of the Year: Mike Bariski, Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter
CLASS 5A
First team
Justin Edwards 6-7 senior Imhotep Charter
Thomas Sorber 6-9 junior Archbishop Ryan
Ahmad Nowell 6-1 junior Imhotep Charter
Royce Parham 6-9 junior North Hills
Rahmir Barno 5-11 senior Imhotep Charter
Darren Williams 6-4 junior Archbishop Ryan
Second team
Jackson Hicke 6-5 senior Radnor
Anthony Caccese 6-7 senior Exeter Township
Trey Grube 5-11 senior Manheim Central
Kareem Diaz 6-4 senior Murrell Dobbins
Daemar Kelly 6-5 senior Penn Hills
Tasso Sfanos 6-2 senior Mars Area
Third team
Julian Pagan 6-3 senior Pocono Mountain West
Hayden Pardoe 6-5 senior Central Mountain
Zyion Paschall 5-10 senior Exeter Township
Jake Sambuchino 5-11 senior Cathedral Prep
Malachi Thomas 6-4 senior Milton Hershey
Kevin Rucker, Jr. 6-5 junior Bonner-Prendergast
Class 5A Player of the Year: Justin Edwards
Coach of the Year: Matt Ashcroft, Exeter Township
CLASS 6A
First team
Ruben Rodriguez 6-2 senior Reading
Xzayvier Brown 6-1 senior Roman Catholic
Jalil Bethea 6-4 junior Archbishop Wood
Nick Coval 6-2 junior Parkland
Braeden Shrewsberry 6-3 senior State College
Dylan Blair 5-11 senior Downingtown West
Second team
Jacob Nguyen 6-4 sophomore Spring-Ford Area
Sam Brown 6-2 senior Lower Merion
Quidire Bennett 6-3 senior Plymouth-Whitemarsh
Greg Guidinger 6-7 junior Central York
Jaron McKie 6-2 sophomore St. Joseph-s Prep
Nadir Myers 6-2 senior Upper Darby
Third team
Aris Rodriguez 6-5 senior Reading
Nasir Washington 6-3 senior Penn Wood
Myles Grey 5-10 senior Reading
Jonathan Anderson 5-9 senior New Castle
Donovan Fromhartz 6-4 sophomore Downingtown West
Miguel Pena 6-3 senior Hempfield (tie)
Jermal Stewart-Herring 6-3 senior Roman Catholic (tie)
Class 6A Player of the Year: Ruben Rodriguez
Coach of the Year: Rick Perez, Reading
CLASS NON-PIAA
First team
Christian Bliss 6-4 junior George
Andrew Phillips 6-4 senior Malvern Prep
Will Riley 6-7 sophomore Phelps
Dellquan Warren 6-5 junior Keystone Academy
Ryan Williams 6-3 junior Malvern Prep
Second team
Luke Bevilacqua 6-11 sophomore George
Jordan Dill 5-11 freshman Germantown Friends
Will Sydnor 6-8 junior First Love Christian Academy
Khali Horton 6-6 senior Keystone Academy
Kevin McCarthy 6-3 junior Episcopal Academy
Third team
Devin Booker 6-4 sophomore Cristo Rey
Matt Gilhool 6-11 junior Westtown
Matar Diop 6-10 senior Keystone Academy
Mason Emory 6-7 junior Perkiomen
Bahsil Laster 6-5 junior Academy of the New Church
Non-PIAA Player of the Year: Christian Bliss 6-4 junior George
Coach of the Year: Tom Baudinet, Perkiomen