High School

Boys all-state teams

Voted by the Pennsylvania sportswriters

CLASS 1A

First team

Vinnie Cugini 6-1 senior Aquinas Academy

Pace Prosser 6-1 junior Berlin Brothersvalley

Alier Maluk 6-11 sophomore Imani Christian Academy

Jaydis Kennedy 6-3 senior Geibel Catholic

Jack Bracken 6-4 junior Harmony Area

Craig Jarvis 6-1 junior Berlin Brothersvalley (tie)

Cameron Keyser 6-5 senior Jamestown Area (tie)

Second team

Drew Hoffman 5-11 senior High Point Baptist Academy

Xavier Spears 6-3 junior Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg

Derek Litzelman 6-1 senior North Penn-Liberty

Dame Givner 6-1 sophomore Imani Christian Academy

Daniel King 6-3 senior Linville Hill Christian Academy

Matt Stanley 5-11 senior Union Area

Third team

Ryan Blubaugh 6-1 senior Berlin Brothersvalley

Avery Kopcha 5-11 junior Mount Calvary Christian

Mason Kargo 5-11 senior Portage Area

Jack Swider 6-5 senior Phil-Mont Christian Academy

Adam Straub 6-3 senior Elk County Catholic

Lorenzo Gardner 6-4 junior Monessen

Player of the year: Vinnie Cugini 

Coach of the Year: Tanner Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley

CLASS 2A

First team

Davion Hill 6-2 senior St. John Neumann Regional Academy

Camden Hurst 6-2 senior Lancaster Mennonite

Shea Champine 6-1 senior Bishop Canevin

Cameron Lindsey 6-3 junior Aliquippa

Jackson Hubbard 6-2 senior Sayre Area

Ross Eyer 6-5 senior Muncy

Second team

David Weaver 6-7 senior Lancaster Mennonite

Brad Felix 6-3 senior United

Nathan Lapp 6-1 senior Dock Mennonite Academy

Richie Preston 6-5 senior West Middlesex Area

Marcus Cleveland 5-11 senior Leechburg

Kyree Latimer 6-3 junior Constitution

Third team

Donovan Walker 6-1 senior Aliquippa

Tyree Turner 6-2 junior Greensburg Central Catholic

Jordan Hesdon 6-2 senior Clarion-Limestone

Tanner Zawada 5-10 sophomore Mahanoy Area

Jake Mattocks 6-3 senior Mercer Area

Zaki Alston 6-4 senior Sankofa Freedom Academy Charter (tie)

Franco Alvarez 6-5 junior Greensburg Central Catholic (tie)

Class 2A Player of the Year: Davion Hill

Coach of the Year: Seth Buckwalter, Lancaster Mennonite

CLASS 3A

First team

Makhai Valentine 6-3 senior Steel Valley

Adam Budd Clark 5-10 senior West Catholic

Zion Stanford 6-5 senior West Catholic

Patrick Haigh 6-4 senior Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic

Blake Morningstar 6-5 senior Wyalusing Valley

Garrett Harrold 6-4 senior Penn Cambria

Second team

Connor Spratt 6-2 senior Seton LaSalle Catholic

Owen Schlager 6-2 sophomore Trinity

Bryce Robson 6-2 senior Deer Lakes

Joseph Roth 6-5 junior Ellwood City

Damon Curry 6-5 junior Franklin

Jacen Holloway 6-5 senior Devon Prep

Third team

Karson Dominick 6-1 junior North Penn-Mansfield

Danny Nemitz 5-10 senior Mid Valley Secondary Center

Lucas Orchard 6-4 senior Devon Prep

Terek Crosby 6-2 junior Yough

Nasseem Wright 6-6 junior Math Civics and Sciences Charter

Jude Haigh 6-4 sophomore Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic

Class 3A Player of the Year: Makhai Valentine 

Coach of the Year: Miguel Bocachica, West Catholic

CLASS 4A

First team

Robert Wright III 6-1 junior Neumann-Goretti

Brandin Cummings 6-4 junior Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter

Meleek Thomas 6-4 sophomore Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter

Rodney Gallagher 6-4 senior Laurel Highlands

Sultan Adewale 6-8 senior Neumann-Goretti

Izaiah Pasha 6-5 senior Cardinal O-Hara

Second team

Max Hurray 6-1 junior North Catholic

Jake Karnish 6-2 senior Fleetwood

Bryce Epps 6-2 senior South Allegheny

Keondre DeShields 6-3 senior Laurel Highlands

Khaafiq Myers 5-11 junior Neumann-Goretti

Elijah Hamilton 6-5 senior Octorara (tie)

Duce Jackson 6-6 senior Collegium Charter (tie)

Third team

Cole Miller 6-3 senior Clearfield Area

Austin Bausman 6-4 senior Eastern York

Nyerre Collins 5-10 senior Greater Johnstown

Bradyn Foster 6-8 junior Highlands

Dean Coleman-Newsome 6-4 senior Archbishop Carroll (tie)

Zach Kirk 6-6 junior Octorara (tie)

Zion Moore 5-11 sophomore Belle Vernon Area (tie)

Class 4A Player of the Year: Robert Wright III

Coach of the Year: Mike Bariski, Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter

CLASS 5A

First team

Justin Edwards 6-7 senior Imhotep Charter

Thomas Sorber 6-9 junior Archbishop Ryan

Ahmad Nowell 6-1 junior Imhotep Charter

Royce Parham 6-9 junior North Hills

Rahmir Barno 5-11 senior Imhotep Charter

Darren Williams 6-4 junior Archbishop Ryan

Second team

Jackson Hicke 6-5 senior Radnor

Anthony Caccese 6-7 senior Exeter Township

Trey Grube 5-11 senior Manheim Central

Kareem Diaz 6-4 senior Murrell Dobbins

Daemar Kelly 6-5 senior Penn Hills

Tasso Sfanos 6-2 senior Mars Area

Third team

Julian Pagan 6-3 senior Pocono Mountain West

Hayden Pardoe 6-5 senior Central Mountain

Zyion Paschall 5-10 senior Exeter Township

Jake Sambuchino 5-11 senior Cathedral Prep

Malachi Thomas 6-4 senior Milton Hershey

Kevin Rucker, Jr. 6-5 junior Bonner-Prendergast

Class 5A Player of the Year: Justin Edwards

Coach of the Year: Matt Ashcroft, Exeter Township

CLASS 6A

First team

Ruben Rodriguez 6-2 senior Reading

Xzayvier Brown 6-1 senior Roman Catholic

Jalil Bethea 6-4 junior Archbishop Wood

Nick Coval 6-2 junior Parkland

Braeden Shrewsberry 6-3 senior State College

Dylan Blair 5-11 senior Downingtown West

Second team

Jacob Nguyen 6-4 sophomore Spring-Ford Area

Sam Brown 6-2 senior Lower Merion

Quidire Bennett 6-3 senior Plymouth-Whitemarsh

Greg Guidinger 6-7 junior Central York

Jaron McKie 6-2 sophomore St. Joseph-s Prep

Nadir Myers 6-2 senior Upper Darby

Third team

Aris Rodriguez 6-5 senior Reading

Nasir Washington 6-3 senior Penn Wood

Myles Grey 5-10 senior Reading

Jonathan Anderson 5-9 senior New Castle

Donovan Fromhartz 6-4 sophomore Downingtown West

Miguel Pena 6-3 senior Hempfield (tie)

Jermal Stewart-Herring 6-3 senior Roman Catholic (tie)

Class 6A Player of the Year: Ruben Rodriguez

Coach of the Year: Rick Perez, Reading

CLASS NON-PIAA

First team

Christian Bliss 6-4 junior George

Andrew Phillips 6-4 senior Malvern Prep

Will Riley 6-7 sophomore Phelps

Dellquan Warren 6-5 junior Keystone Academy

Ryan Williams 6-3 junior Malvern Prep

Second team

Luke Bevilacqua 6-11 sophomore George

Jordan Dill 5-11 freshman Germantown Friends

Will Sydnor 6-8 junior First Love Christian Academy

Khali Horton 6-6 senior Keystone Academy

Kevin McCarthy 6-3 junior Episcopal Academy

Third team

Devin Booker 6-4 sophomore Cristo Rey

Matt Gilhool 6-11 junior Westtown

Matar Diop 6-10 senior Keystone Academy

Mason Emory 6-7 junior Perkiomen

Bahsil Laster 6-5 junior Academy of the New Church

Non-PIAA Player of the Year: Christian Bliss 6-4 junior George

Coach of the Year: Tom Baudinet, Perkiomen

