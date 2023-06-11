My love of watching a bobber floating quietly on the water’s surface started at a young age. I can still remember the feeling of anticipation, holding my fishing rod, watching that little round red and white float, just waiting for it to show signs that a fish was interested in my bait.
Sometimes the bobber would simply just twitch, as a fish inspected my bait. Other times it would slowly plow across the surface as a fish gently towed it away. Still other times it would plunge under the surface with lightning-like speed when a hungry bluegill or bass would grab my line and head towards deeper water. Whether a little bump or a violent plunge into the depths, a moving bobber always meant action was on the way.
While bobbers make a great strike indicator, especially for those new to angling, they can serve many other purposes as well. Using a bobber can allow an angler to cast a light unweighted bait further. It can allow a bait to be suspended off the bottom out of the weeds and grass where it’s more visible to fish. It can hold a bait at a depth proven to hold schooling fish, and it can also be used as a device to drift a bait with help from the wind or current.
Bobbers come in a huge variety of shapes, colors, materials and sizes. For example, a wooden bobber can provide increased casting distance due to its weight. A foam bobber, while weighing next to nothing, will be less likely to spook fish that are light biters and hesitant to take a bait. For some anglers a red and white bobber is the preferred choice. Others like bright orange or yellow, some even like clear plastic, thinking they are less intrusive. You can even purchase bobbers made especially for use at night. Some come equipped with batteries that light up the bobber. Others provide light through the use of a small plastic stick, much like children play with at night. Simply snap the stick to start a chemical reaction and insert it into the bobber and, like magic, your bobber will be visible on the darkest night.
In places like Florida or other southern states where golden shiners are used for enticing largemouth bass in thick cover or even by salt water anglers in need of a way of suspending a bait on or just below the surface, balloons have proven to make great bobbers. Lightweight and cheaply priced, the common chili’s toy is now considered a must have by a growing number of anglers.
Big, small, red, yellow, plastic, foam or a simple repurposed bottle cork, there’s a certain magic a young boy or girl experiences when watching a bobber. No, let me re-phrase that. It’s a magical experience for any angler regardless of age. It’s an indicator of anticipation, of fun and excitement yet to come. It’s a symbol of hoping and wishing.
In its own way, it’s like cleaning your bedroom and running to the Christmas tree on Christmas morning in hopes of finding that special long-hoped for and desired surprise, or unwrapping that birthday gift that maybe, just maybe, will be that one item you’ve so longed for.
Boys and bobbers, it’s all that and much, much more.