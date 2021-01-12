MOUNT CARMEL — Mike Balichik scored a game-high 18 points, and the Mount Carmel boys raced to a double-digit lead in the first half en route to a 61-40 nonleague win over Athens on Monday.
The Red Tornadoes led 28-15 at halftime.
Mount Carmel 61, Athens 40
Athens 40
Brown 0 2-4 2, Lister 7 0-0 16, Babcock 6 1-3 13, Carling 2 0-2 4, Pritchard 0 0-2 0, Mitchell 1 0-2 2, C. Smith 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 3-13 40.
3-point goals: Lister 2, C. Smith.
Did not score: Reid, J. Smith, Miller.
Mount Carmel 61
Balichik 7 4-4 18, Timco 2 0-0 4, Long 3 0-0 8, Varano 0 2-2 2, Spears 1 0-0 2, Feliciano 3 0-1 7, Farronato 2 2-4 6, Stellar 1 0-0 3, Nestico 2 1-2 5, Scicchitano 3 0-0 6. Totals 24 10-18 61.
3-point goals: Long 2, Stellar.
Did not score: Milewski.
Score by quarters
Athens 8 7 16 9 — 40
Mount Carmel 12 16 14 19 — 61
n Northumberland Chr. 66,
Benton 19
NORTHUMBERLAND — Luke Snyder scored 18 points, David King had 16 points and nine steals, and Northumberland Christian blitzed Benton for a nonleague victory.
The Warriors (2-1) raced to a 27-4 lead after one quarter, and led by 38 at halftime (44-6).
Northumberland Christian 66,
Benton 19
Benton 19
Vincent Damante 4 0-0 8, Max Steward 0 2-2 2, Josh Williams 3 0-0 7, Logan Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 2-2 19.
3-point goals: Williams.
Did not score: Jeremy Bracy, Landon Keister.
Northumberland Chr. (2-1) 66
Josh King 2 0-0 5, Daniel Hayner 1 0-0 2, Donnie Rager 0 0-2 0, David King 7 2-2 16, Sam Garvin 1 0-0 2, Luke Snyder 6 6-8 18, Cole Knause 4 1-1 10, Henry McElroy 2 1-2 5, Alec Phillips 1 0-0 2, Justin Ross 3 0-0 6. Totals 27 10-15 66.
3-point goals: J. King, Knause.
Did not score: Ian Anderson.
Score by quarters
Benton 4 2 6 7 — 19
Northumberland Chr. 27 17 13 9 — 66
n Meadowbrook Chr. 51,
Col.-Mont. Vo-Tech 40
SCOTT TWP. — Ashton Canelo scored 12 of his game-high 22 points in the first half as Meadowbrook Christian built a 12-point lead en route to a nonleague win.
The Lions got 13 points from Jacob Reed, and eight more from Evan Young. Reed hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Meadowbrook Christian 51,
Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 40
Meadowbrook Christian 51
Evan Young 3 2-4 8, Ashton Canelo 7 8-12 22, Gabe Rodriguez 1 4-8 6, Jacob Reed 4 1-3 13, Michael Smith 1 0-2 2. Totals 16 15-29 51.
3-point goals: Reed 2.
Did not score: Jacob Bair.
Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 40
James Lloyd 5 2-4 12, Josh Erick 1 0-0 2, Trenton Boone 3 1-1 7, Ben Mattern 3 2-2 11, Owen Panikkar 1 0-0 3, Jake Shotwell 1 0-1 2, Toby Zajac 1 1-2 3. Totals 15 6-10 40.
3-point goals: Mattern 3, Panniker.
Did not score: Peyton Fedder.
Score by quarters
Meadowbrook Chr. 11 18 12 10 — 51
Col.-Mont. Vo-Tech 7 10 13 10 — 40
n Games postponed
The Lourdes Regional game at Minersville was postponed to Feb. 3, while Danville’s game at Holy Redeemer was moved to a date to be announced.