First team
Tyler Sherman, Greenwood, 6-foot-4, sr., F: Second straight Tri-Valley League Most Valuable Player Award. Averaged a career-high 19.5 points per game, more than three points higher than last season for a time that dominated the TVL this season. The Wildcats advanced to the District 3 Class A championship game before falling to Linville Christian.
Joe Hile, Shamokin, 6-foot-5, so., F/G: Scored 461 points for 16.5 points per game, and 33 3-point field goals this season. Helped the Indians to the District 4 Class 4A semifinals, a third-place finish in the district, and a second-straight PIAA appearance.
Case Lichty, Shamokin, 6-foot-2, so., G: One of the top two-way players in the area, coach Chris Zimmerman expected Lichty to guard the opponent’s best player, and he also averaged 12.1 points per game, and led the Indians with 44 3-pointers this season.
Brian Britton, Southern Columbia, 6-foot-3, jr., F: Had an area-high 39 points in a game this season, and scored a school-record 24 points in the fourth quarter of a victory over Bloomsburg on Jan. 27. Averaged 17.5 points and four rebounds per game. Led the Tigers in minutes played.
Ethan Bomgardner, Mifflinburg, 6-foot-5, sr., F: The Wildcats’ big man averaged 14.6 points per game, and topped 30 points twice this season, including a career-high 34 points against Montoursville on Jan. 31.
Second teamCarson Persing, Danville, 5-foot-9, sr.: The senior guard’s numbers were down a bit, but the Lafayette-bound wide receiver helped the Ironmen to a District 4 Class 4A championship, the year after a disappointing loss in the quarterfinals. Averaged 12.6 points per game, and knocked down 61 3-pointers this year. Season-high seven 3s in his final career game, a first-round PIAA loss to Eastern York.
Luke Snyder, Northumberland Christian, 5-foot-10, sr.: The shortest starter on the Warriors’ team that finished second in District 4 Class A, and won the school’s first-ever PIAA playoff game is one of the best inside players. Averaged 14.6 points per season, but missed seven full games and parts of two others with an ankle injury.
Tyler Reigel, Mifflinburg, 6-foot-1, jr.: A contributor since his freshman year for the Wildcats, he was second on the team to Bomgardner at 12.9 points per game. He knocked down 61 3-pointers this season for the Wildcats.
Henry Harrison, Lewisburg, 5-foot-10, sr.: Harrison averaged 12 points and three assists per game. Led the area with 66 3-pointers.
Aiden McKee, Warrior Run, 6-foot-5, fr.: Averaged a double-double for a team that improved from one win to a District 4 Class 3A semifinal berth in just one season. Averaged 10.9 points, 10 rebounds and 2.5 blocks this season.
Honorable mentionDanville: Luke Huron, Dameon White, Hayden Winn.
East Juniata: Jake Brackbill, Dylan Wagner
Greenwood: Sam Myers, Braden Sarver
Lewisburg: Jack Blough, Neyshawn Mabry
Line Mountain: Aiden Tressler
Lourdes Regional: Alex Hughes
Midd-West: Noah Romig, Easton Erb, Garrett Leitzel
Mifflinburg: Carter Breed, Zach Wertman
Millersburg: Isaiah Dyer, Nick Lepone
Milton: Xzavier Minium, Jace Brandt, Nijel Hunter
Mount Carmel: Garrett Varano, Damen Milewski
Northumberland Christian: Henry McElroy, Conner Bennett, Cole Knauss
Selinsgrove: Reis Naugle, Blake Haddon, Gavin Bastian, Nate Cataldi
Shamokin: Jennsyn Shuey, Cam Annis
Shikellamy: Mason Deitrich, Cameron Lenner, Ryan Williams
Southern Columbia: Tyler Arnold, Isaac Carter
Warrior Run: Mason Sheesley, Carter Marr, Cooper Wilkins.