Qualifying for the state track and field in one event is impressive.
Qualifying in three events and bringing home two state medals, including one gold, is even more of an impressive feat.
That was the case for Southern Columbia senior Tyler Arnold, whose gold medal in the javelin propelled him to winning The Daily Item Track and Field Male Field Athlete of the year.
Aside from winning first in the Class 2A javelin, Arnold also won a seventh-place medal in the high jump. Arnold also participated in the shot put at states, but did not medal after finishing in 11th place.
“It’s definitely special because from my understanding these past few years, it’s hard enough just to get to states,” Arnold said. “It’s a pretty proud accomplishment to do all those events down there.”
Arnold will continue throwing the javelin at the University of Tennessee next season. Arnold said the facilities and coaches at Tennessee appealed to him the most when he was going through the recruiting process. Arnold is planning to major in kinesiology at Tennessee.
Tennessee paid close attention to Arnold’s gold-medal winning throw of 205 feet, four inches at Shippensburg as he received a call of congratulations from Knoxville shortly after the throw.
“Feels good to go out as a senior like that, especially because I wasn’t able to throw jav the last two years of states,” Arnold said. “I just couldn’t capitalize at districts well enough, got third-place finishes all the time, so definitely the best way to end it.”
“It just makes me feel like I made a good choice and that they care about their athletes,” Arnold said about receiving the call from Tennessee.
Southern Columbia coach Ryan Boyer believes that Arnold set an example for the younger members of the team this season.
“Coming into the season, he said to me and the team ‘I’m gonna promise you guys 28 points at the district meet’ and he ended up getting us 36,” Boyer said. “That’s who Tyler is, he likes to set goals and he just always strives to be the best he can. He’s just a leader on and off the field.”
Arnold is just the latest member of the Tigers’ track and field team to join a Division I program. Jake Rose, who collected five gold medals for Southern Columbia, is currently running on the University of Pennsylvania’s track team. Braeden Wisloski, who won first in states in the 100-meter dash as a sophomore, is committed to play football at the University of Maryland.
Arnold was also a part of the boys basketball and football teams at Southern Columbia. In football, Arnold played a crucial role in giving the Tigers their sixth consecutive state title as an all-state defensive end.
“Going to those big universities, it helps set the bar for others sometimes,” Boyer said. “The other athletes on the team wanna do that and wanna get offers and wanna gets looks and stuff like that. I think it’s very good for the program to have Division I athletes, no matter what the sport is, just for Southern Columbia.”