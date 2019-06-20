A player can impact a lacrosse game in many ways, but the most obvious is by scoring.
There are scorers who adapt, and, for the good of the team, find different ways to impact the outcome of a game.
That is what Lewisburg’s Will Gower did this year.
Gower, who has been one of the leading scorers for the Green Dragons the last two seasons, impacted games in various ways this season.
“Of course, I like to score,” he said. “But I just want to do what I can to help this team win.
“If that means making an exciting goal to pump up the team or getting a big assist, I am going to do what is best for the team.
It is because of that mentality, along with his play on the field, that Gower was named The Daily Item’s Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year.
“Will just does so much for this team,” said Lewisburg coach John Vaji. “He is a leader, and he is just able to do so much on the field.”
Joining Gower on the first team are Lewisburg teammates Ethan Spaulding, Brett Newcomb, Broghan Persun, Anthony Hibbert and Joey Martin. Selinsgrove placed five on the first team including Joe Kahn, Charlie Hayes, Ben Swineford, Jake Hoover and Nick Shearer. Danville’s Mitch Vanden Heuvel rounds out the first team. Vaji, Lewisburg’s first-year coach, was named The Daily Item’s Boys Lacrosse Coach of the Year.
Gower’s impact was felt the most during the district playoffs. The junior scored only two goals, both of them in the semifinal against Bellefonte, but dished out seven assists and made a huge impact on the field.
“In the district championship game, Will was injured, but he stayed in the game and did what he could to help us win,” said Vaji. “It was his leadership and just being on the field that helped get that title.
“When he doesn’t score, he still makes a huge impact on the field for us.”
With Selinsgrove concentrating on him, Gower dished out a career-high five assists in the district final as Lewisburg won the title.
“I know the other team is always going to be coming after me,” he said. “It is my job to make the right decision to help my team.
“In the end, this is a team sport and we win or lose as a team.”
Coach of the Year
Before the season, Vaji was just a spectator when it came to lacrosse.
“I saw a game or two, but really didn’t have a lot of knowledge on it,” he said.
That changed as Lewisburg was left searching for a coach days before practice started, and the Green Dragons faced the possibility of not having a team.
“I couldn’t let that happen,” said Vaji, who stepped up to coach the team, and led the Green Dragons to their seventh District 4 title in nine seasons.
Learning on the fly and leaning on his players and assistant coaches — Chris Bailey, Eric Martin and Chase Keeley — Vaji became a student of the game, and helped guide Lewisburg back to the gold medal.
“I can’t say enough about this team and the guys on it,” Vaji said. “I learned so much from them and it made me a better coach.
“This has been one heck of an experience.”
Lewisburg finished the season 14-3.