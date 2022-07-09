The Daily Item
One constant throughout Matt Spaulding’s high school lacrosse career was his dedication and desire to improve.
That showed following an all-Daily Item honorable mention selection as a freshman attack, through a coronavirus-pandemic canceled sophomore season to being named The Daily Item Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year as a junior last season.
“I have two older brothers who are really good at lacrosse, so I leaned on them,” Spaulding said. “Plus, I live right next to Bucknell, so I took advantage of their fields. I practiced every day with my friends, and I watched a lot of lacrosse games.”
As a junior, Spaulding led District 4 champion Lewisburg in assists (31), ground balls (100) and faceoffs won (57), plus he tied for the team lead with 40 goals.
This past season, Spaulding one-upped himself. Not only did he lead Lewisburg to another district title, but he was named a U.S. Lacrosse all-American.
From his position in the midfield, Spaulding led the Green Dragons in goals (59), assists (27) and points (86), and was third in groundballs (79) on his way to being The Daily Item’s Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year for the second straight season.
“I’m happy with how I did,” Spaulding said. “I improved a lot.”
Spaulding’s leadership was key for the senior-laden Green Dragons, who battled Selinsgrove all year — splitting a pair of two-goal regular-season games, and topping the Seals 10-7 in the district final.
Spaulding scored three goals and made the championship-sealing assist in the district final. That meant Spaulding and his classmates won a district title each of the three seasons they were able to compete.
“He understands the game of lacrosse so well, and he knows where he wants to go,” Lewisburg coach John Vaji said. “He’s sort of a quarterback out there when we’re on offense.”
It was a role Spaulding embraced. He had a hand in 86 of the Green Dragons’ 256 goals, or more than a third of their goals.
“When we get set up, I want the ball because I like telling people what to do,” Spaulding said with a laugh. “When we run a play, I make everyone move around so we can have options.
“Then I can create from that. I can create passes, create angles, create shots.”