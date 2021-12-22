Before Nick Eppley’s final season in a Midd-West soccer uniform started, the senior came up with several objectives that he was determined to accomplish before his career came to a close.
“It was my senior year, so I wanted to go out there and have fun,” Eppley said. “If this was going to be the last time I play, I (also) wanted to go out with kind of a bang, and whether it was scoring goals or making assists or what comes along with them (is great). The real thing is getting to play with my teammates and playing a game I love.”
The Mustangs fashioned a wonderful season before they were done — a loss to Lewisburg in penalty kicks in the PIAA Class 2A tournament capped Midd-West’s season at 21-3, one win shy of playing for Pennsylvania gold — and Eppley’s final high school run was flush with one individual highlight after another.
Eppley scored 30 goals and assisted on 15 scores, numbers that raised his career totals to 80 and 45, respectively. His 205 points ranks him second in Midd-West history, behind only former teammate Carter Knepp’s 249 (92g, 65a).
Eppley also landed his fourth Pennsylvania Heartland Conference all-star nod — a first-team spot on the Division I all-star team was his second and he had a pair of second-team nods — and was awarded one of the PHAC’s three all-state slots.
Eppley, however, wasn’t finished as regional All-American notice followed.
Midd-West’s talented attacking midfielder — he spent his first three seasons at striker — is being recognized as The Daily Item’s Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year.
So, it’s safe to say that Eppley polished off his high school career with a series of bangs.
“I was just excited,” Eppley said upon learning he’d been chosen all-state and as an all-region player. “Considering the talent in the area, and even (throughout) the state, to be recognized as one of the best players within the state is honestly amazing.”
Eppley may have been amazed when the postseason recognition landed at his feet, but Midd-West coach Mark Ferster was anticipating plenty of accomplishments from the time he first saw Eppley play the game.
That was as a fifth grader — one year before he began coaching Eppley at the club level.
“When I started coaching him, I could see that he was going to be that special player … and he was going to reach for the stars,” Ferster said. “He was going to get better against better competition, once he had the opportunity to do so.
“He has that natural ability to present himself to receive a ball and then what he does with it, whether it’s go to goal or make a pass some only guys would dream of making or wouldn’t be able to make. Nick was the type of player able to do that.”
While Midd-West was unable to win a District 4 Class 2A championship that has eluded the Mustangs for years, Eppley began flashing his clutch gene as state play began in earnest.
Eppley scored game-winning goals in successive 3-2 victories over Lancaster Mennonite and Notre Dame-Green Pond — the latter on a penalty kick.
Those two victories put the Mustangs into the Class 2A Final Four opposite a Lewisburg program that had handed Midd-West its only two defeats to date.
“If I would put my two cents in … the center mid from Midd-West was the best player we saw all year,” Greenwood coach Aaron Anstine said. “He controlled the game; the pace of his play was phenomenal; (he has fantastic) understanding of the game and he was always in the right place at the right time.
“He played well with his team and his team utilized him, but he utilized them. It wasn’t like he tried to do everything himself.”
Eppley and the Mustangs battled against Lewisburg through regulation and a pair of overtime sessions, the contest remained tied (1-1) heading into a shootout, in which the Green Dragons prevailed.
“I’d summarize it as a great season, even though we weren’t able to accomplish what we wanted to,” Eppley said. “But the hard work and teamwork that I saw within the team that we put in collectively was like sufficient enough for me. I know we didn’t get that end result, but I don’t think we have anything to be ashamed of.”
Although Eppleys’s high school career is over, he’d welcome the challenge of playing at the next level — although he hasn’t finalized anything.
Right now, he’s leaning toward a Nutritional Sciences major at Penn State’s University Park Campus, and he’d love to have the chance to walk on to a Nittany Lions roster that includes Lewisburg’s Ben Liscum.
Regardless of Eppley’s future, Ferster feels fortunate for what his senior brought to the team.
“Any coach that talked to me after the game or whenever usually mentioned something like, ‘Hey, that No. 13 is a huge player. It would be nice to have a few like him on our team,’” Ferster said. “And I would say, ‘Yeah, it is really nice.’
“What else can you say to other coaches that say, ‘Hey, you have a really special player playing for you?’ and I feel blessed to be at the helm and to be able to coach a player the caliber of Nick, because he’s special.”