Despite bringing home two state medals and helping his team a state title, Danville senior Rory Lieberman didn’t want to boast too much about his personal accomplishments.
Instead, Lieberman chose to talk about all him and his teammates were able to achieve this past season.
Lieberman’s prowess on the track and the selfless attitude that he shows off of it is why he’s The Daily Item Track and Field Male Track Athlete of the year.
“It feels great to end the season how I wanted to individually, but also as a team,” Lieberman said. “Being able to win a team state title at track is a pretty big deal, so I was happy that all of our guys were able to put it together and come through for a great outcome.”
Lieberman went out in style during his final state meet after winning the gold medal in the 3,200. Lieberman’s time of 9:08.28 beat out fellow District 4 runner Logan Strawser’s 9:09.29. A day earlier, the East Juniata senior edged Lieberman in the 1,600 where Strawser’s 4:13.95 propelled him to second. Lieberman came in third with a time of 4:15.65.
Between the two medals, Lieberman scored 16 of Danville’s 45 points, which helped the program to its second 2A team title and its first since 2006.
“We definitely had our eyes on it throughout the season,” Lieberman said. “I mean we had a great squad and we knew that, but I mean it all really came down to the day of the state meet and whereas our 4x8 and our 4x1 didn’t do as expected. Other people stepped up and everyone there, whether they were running and competing or whether they were alternates, were all dialed into one goal and focused on bringing home that team title because everyone wanted it just as bad as everyone else.”
Lieberman is taking his running talents to the University of Pennsylvania next season. However, Lieberman is already familiar with running the track at Franklin Field during the past two Penn Relays. At this season’s Penn Relays, Lieberman won the 3,000-meter race.
Knowing that he was already recruited to Penn made the win at the Penn Relays much more significant for Lieberman.
“Extra special being able to win at my future home track in front of a future home crowd with future teammates and a future coach,” Lieberman said. “Being able to come away with that race as a win, I mean that was my goal, but being able to actually come away with it and working hard to get there, it was a great accomplishment.”
According to Lieberman, many factors led him to signing at Penn. Not only did Lieberman like what the athletic program had to offer, but he was also impressed by the academic side of it. Lieberman also immediately formed a bond with Penn track and field coach Steve Dolan and his future teammates. Lieberman is planning to pursue nursing at Penn. Lieberman was also drawn to Penn’s campus.
Lieberman credits cross country coach Jeff Brandt and track and field coach Jon Vella for preparing him to run at a Division I program like Penn. Lieberman is also the reining gold medalist in cross country.
Vella believes Lieberman will fit in with the track team at Penn.
“I think he’s a perfect fit there,” Vella said. “He had an opportunity to visit and be recruited by many Division I schools and he’s coming from a team that’s family-oriented, a closed-community of runners and Penn is a very similar feel to what he’s used to in terms of a team working together and working for the same types of goals.”
“You have an athlete that has tremendous desire to do well matched with a lot of natural ability and it’s just a perfect recipe for an individual to be successful and to meet his goals.”
Lieberman isn’t Danville’s only track and field athlete who’s committed to run at an Ivy League school. Sprinter Jackson Clarke will run at Princeton next year. Clarke won two medals at states himself after pocketing silver medals in both the 100 and 200.
Vella thinks having both Lieberman and Clarke competing at Division I schools will help Danville’s program at large.
“It definitely helps because like I said it gives other kids hope that ‘if these two guys from Danville, Pennsylvania could do it, I might be able to have that ability,’” Vella said. “When they started running, they didn’t know how good they were and they just kind of evolved. There was potential there, but it’s like anybody else. We didn’t see all this potential until both of those kids were sophomores in high school, so they start off like everybody else and as a result they develop into these great athletes with tremendous opportunities, so it definitely helps my team in terms of me getting kids out to want to emulate that.”