COVE — Jake Brackbill’s remarkably thick shoulders are broad enough that, if the East Juniata senior wanted, he could probably give several teammates a ride — and still have enough strength to strike a soccer ball.
Yet while his numbers might indicate Brackbill is the guy on Cory Fronk’s squad, that’s not the case.
Brackbill pocketed a hat trick Thursday night at Susquenita High School, but he had help as goalkeeper Jack Hoffman totaled eight saves and several defenders cleared would-be scores off the line as the Tigers claimed the Tri-Valley League’s crown by besting Millersburg 3-0.
It was the 15th straight victory for the Tigers (16-3-1).
“It feels good,” Brackbill said. “We knew we had to come out and bring the energy because they thrive off energy.”
Braden Klinger finished with nine saves for an athletic Millersburg side flush with speed that was playing in its first TVL final. The Indians open District 3 Class 2A play on Tuesday, probably at Oley Valley.
When EJ begins its quest for a second straight District 4 Class A title remains unknown since regular-season play continues through Saturday.
“We have been gaining momentum,” Fronk said. “I think this is 15 straight now, so what we’re going to try to do is build on what we’ve got now and keep the momentum going.”
And when playing for any kind of championship, quick starts are critical and EJ benefited as Brackbill and Brady Roe advanced the ball down the left flank. Once Roe centered the ball, Brackbill sensed an opportunity and detonated from deep. When the ball whistled past Braden Klinger, the Tigers led.
Just 15 seconds in.
“Really set the tone,” Brackbill said.
That finish hardly deterred the Indians (14-5-1). Madison Crum-Burger’s bunch played more directly in order to take advantage of blurs Marcus Tapper, Jayden Kintzer, David Boyd, and Isaiah Dyer. Midway through the first half, Hoffman made his first statement when he denied Tapper, yet couldn’t control the rebound. Eventually, the ball was cleared.
“I’m very happy to be in this position,” said Crum-Burger, who had to reshuffle his lineup since midfielder Zander Underkoffler broke his leg in the Indians' 1-0 win over Greenwood in the TVL semis. “It just hurts a little bit.”
Tapper didn’t have many opportunities since Fronk stuck Josef Book on him. Although Book possesses more size, the speed that made him a state qualifier last spring in both hurdles events allowed him to run with Tapper and beat him to 50-50 balls.
EJ center backs Clark Ritzman and Landon Clayton also played effectively against the relentless Indians.
While Klinger made several splendid stops — center back James Dyer also played well — he couldn’t get to a ball Aden Fronk blistered off the crossbar. When the ball dropped to the turf and a scramble ensued, Brackbill cleaned things up at 31:20.
“Even though Brackbill scored three times, we’re not looking for one person to carry everything,” Cory Fronk said.
Millersburg’s best opportunity arrived with 21 minutes left when Kintzer beat Hoffman to a ball near the top right edge of the 18. Although Kintzer gained possession, he couldn’t uncork a quick shot. When he finally unloaded, several EJ players were on or near the line to clean up the loose change.
Finally, with 14:12 remaining, Brackbill completed his three-bagger by skipping a shot through traffic that Klinger couldn’t get to. And EJ’s 3-0 lead proved too tall, even though the Indians had one headball cleared off the line near the right post and watched Hoffman gobble up another.
“Jake Brackbill’s a phenomenal player,” Crum-Burger commended. “More than likely MVP of the league.”
Eventually, EJ was hoisting some memorable hardware collectively — not just the prolific Brackbill.
“It takes 11 players to win titles and that’s what you’re seeing,” Cory Fronk said. “Eleven players working together, covering for one another on defense. So, we’re really pleased. We’re really pleased to win, we’re really pleased there’s a zero on the board for the opposing team.
"It’s something I’ll remember here because we haven’t won the TVL since 2017. So, it’s good for it to return back to EJ.”
TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE
BOYS SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP
At Susquenita H.S.
East Juniata 3, Millersburg 0
First half
EJ-Jake Brackbill (Brady Roe), 0:15; EJ-Brackbill, 31:20.
Second half
EJ-Brackbill (Wrett Smith), 65:48.
Shots: EJ 13-9. Corners: EJ 6-5. Saves: Millersburg 9 (Braden Klinger); East Juniata 8 (Jack Hoffman).