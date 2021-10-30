WILLIAMSPORT — Jake Brackbill plays an aggressive brand of soccer.
He closes with force on 50-50 balls, and isn’t afraid to throw his body at players to create space. Those traits were utilized throughout Saturday’s District 4 Class A quarterfinals against Millville.
Brackbill scored three goals and dominated the midfield to help East Juniata defeat Millville 4-0.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak, gave East Juniata its first postseason victory over Millville in three tries, and put the rest of the Class A field on notice.
“We really wanted to come out and win this game,” Brackbill said. “We just wanted to come out strong. The defense really set the tone.”
Millville had just two chances in the entire match with only one going directly on the goal.
“We have lots of players who are capable of using their bodies and being physical,” East Juniata coach Cory Fronk said. “Our defenders deserve a ton of credit today. They are very physical players. They all did a good job containing things going forward.”
Brackbill pressured any Millville player close to him with the ball. He was the difference in the midfield as he pushed by defenders and intercepted pass to stop runs.
East Juniata’s offense was relentless throughout the first half. The Tigers posted five shots and had all the quality attempts over the course of the first 40 minutes.
“He’s been scoring a ton of goals for us all year,” Fronk said. “He just has a real talent for freeing himself up to get shots off. That first goal was something very typical of him.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A QUARTERFINAL
At Loyalsock H.S.
EAST JUNIATA 4, MILLVILLE 0
First half
EJ-Jake Blackbill, 11:55; EJ-Owen Dressler (Brady Roe), 15:09.
Second half
EJ—Jake Brackbill, 48:22; EJ—Jake Brackbill, 66:33.
Shots: EJ 12-2. Shots on goal: EJ 6-1. Corners: Tied 2-2. Saves: East Juniata 1 (Kobe Bonnell) 1; Millville 2 (Aaron Hack).