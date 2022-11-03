DANVILLE — Although it took a while for a golden opportunity to materialize, the big body belonging to Jake Brackbill gave the East Juniata senior a chance to take advantage of a critical situation.
Yet when Brackbill swung his powerful right leg — in overtime, no less — he and his Tigers teammates soon went into full-blown celebration mode. And understandably so.
Brackbill’s finish with 2:47 gone in overtime — off a ball Owen Dressler delivered over the top — propelled East Juniata past Northumberland Christian 2-1 in the District 4 Class A boys’ soccer championship game Thursday night at Danville High School’s chilly Ironmen stadium.
Dontae Martin also connected as the Tigers (19-3-1) claimed their second consecutive 4-A crown. Jack Hoffman added five saves in goal for EJ, which ran its sparkling winning streak to 18 games.
“Proud of the boys,” Brackbill said. “We knew if we came out and got it done, that’s what it would take.”
Up next for Cory Fronk’s squad is an Election Night date with the District 2-A champion — either Holy Cross or Old Forge — in the opening round of the PIAA Class A tournament at a District 4 site.
Daniel Hayner netted the lone goal for Norry Christian (19-2-0), which was playing in its first District 4 title game. The Warriors also are bound for states, as they’ll take on District 3-A champion Tulpehocken. Conner Bennett added eight saves in goal for Norry Christian, which lugged its own 17-game win streak into the 4-A title game.
With the game skipping into overtime — where the next score would decide which side was going to mine gold — Fronk’s Tigers were the benefactors as the ball found Dressler near the midfield stripe. An instant or two later, he lofted a ball into the final third that fell near the hustling Brackbill’s nimble feet.
“Odie got rid of that ball pretty quick,” Fronk said. “Put Brackbill in, pretty much one-on-one with somebody, and it’s hard to defend that.”
After shrugging off a would-be defender, the determined Brackbill gained full possession and continued to steam forward. In an attempt to short-circuit EJ’s advance, Bennett came off his line and tried to get to the ball. Yet once Brackbill spotted the vacant goal cage, he locked, loaded and uncorked a shot.
“Odie played a good ball over and I saw the opportunity,” Brackbill said. “I ran through it, took it off my body and finished it in.”
When the ball bounced in, EJ had won its second straight 4-A title.
EJ also netted the first goal when Martin beat a waiting Bennett to a long ball authored by defender Josef Book. Once Martin gained possession, he skipped around the Norry Christian sophomore, noticed the vacated cage and rolled in a shot that had the Tigers in front at 18:24.
Norry Christian was able to equalize some nine minutes later when Luke Snyder, hovering near the right post, skimmed a Cole Knauss corner kick across the goal mouth that Hayner stuck home.
While the Warriors found scoring opportunities few and infrequent from that point on, the play of Book, Clark Ritzman and Landon Clayton had plenty to do with Norry Christian’s inability to create chances. Those three did a terrific job of closing down on high-scoring senior Henry McElroy.
Norry Christian skipper Jonny Rees was especially complimentary of Clayton, EJ’s freshman center back.
“(Clayton) was unbelievable,” Rees said. “That’s the best defender I’ve seen all year.”
As the Warriors struggled to manufacture opportunities, EJ had three dandies in the final 17 minutes. Dressler uncorked a pop that glanced off Bennett and popped the left post before he was able to glove the carom. Martin had a chance with 12 to go, but Bennett was able to easily get to that roller.
And Brackbill was standing over a restart some 22 yards out that he ultimately blasted wide of the left post.
Norry Christian had a dangerous restart of its own with less than a minute to go, but Hoffman parried Hayner’s rip over the crossbar. The Warriors were unable to do anything on the ensuing corner.
Yet in overtime, when given the chance, Brackbill delivered.
East Juniata 2, Northumberland Christian 1 (OT)
East Juniata (19-3-1) 1-0-1 – 2
Northumberland Christian (19-2-0) 1-0-0 – 1
Goals: EJ-Dontae Martin (Josef Book), 18:24; NC-Daniel Hayner (Luke Snyder), 27:48; EJ-Jake Brackbill (Owen Dressler), 82:47.
Shots: EJ 10-6. Corners: NC 5-4. Saves: East Juniata, Jack Hoffman (5); Northumberland Christian, Conner Bennett (8).