SELINSGROVE — Senior Olivia Brandt posted a double-double with career-highs of 21 points and 11 rebounds, as the Susquehanna returned to action for the first time in 622 days with a season-opening 65-41 win over Johns Hopkins in non-conference women’s basketball Friday.
“We prepared really hard for them,” Susquehanna coach Gabby Holko said. “Obviously, it was the first game of the season for both of us. We both haven’t played in two years, so it was going to be rough.”
Susquehanna (1-0) hadn’t taken the court since knocking off Juniata College 68-61 on February 22, 2020, but the layoff certainly didn’t affect the River Hawks ability to guard as Susquehanna held the Blue Jays to 23.2 percent (16-of-69) shooting, including 4-of-20 from downtown.
Hopkins was held to fewer than 10 points in each of the final three quarters.
“We stopped them in transition,” Holko said. “In the halfcourt, we were able to scramble. ... I think really defense won that game for us.”
The River Hawks opened the game on an 8-2 run capped by a pair of free throws by Brandt, but Johns Hopkins (0-1) stormed back with a 10-0 run to take and hold the lead going to the second quarter at 15-10.
The Blue Jays continued to lead until Kaitlyn Lynch nailed a 3-pointer to tie the game at 18 with 6:56 to play in the opening half.
Down 30-28, Susquehanna went on a 12-0 spurt with Lynch scoring five of those points to take a 30-20 advantage before holding a 34-24 edge at the break.
After halftime, the River Hawks held the Blue Jays to just six made buckets over the last 20 minutes.
Susquehanna started the third quarter on an 8-0 run finished by a Brandt 3-pointer to force a Hopkins timeout.
“Oh my goodness, that was so huge,” Holko said. “The girls went on a run.”
Susquehanna pushed its lead to as many as 24 points late in the game.
Senior Erin McQuillen added 16 points, and grabbed a team-best 12 rebounds. Lynch scored 13 points off the bench, and Amalia Esposito added nine points and 10 rebounds.