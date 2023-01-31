MILTON — Jace Brandt might have wound up as the hometown hero, but he needed help from his friends to get everything done.
A timely screen certainly came in handy. And when that unselfish act left the burly senior all alone, a crisp pass set up an easy finish.
Make that an easy finish that proved to be the game-winner.
Brandt’s bucket with 4.3 seconds to play — following an Ashton Krall screen and Xzavier Minium dime — propelled Milton to a 54-53 victory over Shikellamy in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I basketball thriller Tuesday night in The Jungle.
Brandt finished with 11 points and seven rebounds, Luke DeLong’s 16 points paced the Black Panthers, and Minium emerged with 13 points and five assists as Ryan Brandt’s Black Panthers (8-8, 4-5) solidified their postseason standing.
Ryan Brandt couldn’t say enough about Will Fridia’s energetic effort, calling it the best game of his career.
“We play as a team, rotate the ball and hit our teammates when they’re open,” Jace Brandt said of a Milton squad that’s sixth in the District 4-4A power rankings. “We usually share the ball well, and everyone gets their points.”
Mason Deitrich, who gave Bill Zeigler’s Braves (5-13, 1-8) a one-point lead with 10.8 seconds to go on a conventional three-point play, paced Shikellamy with 20 points and 10 boards. Asher Moyer wound up with 11, one fewer than Cameron Lenner, for a Braves bunch that watched its District 4/6 Class 5A playoff hopes absorb a sizable hit following a fourth straight loss.
And Shik’s latest loss came in a game that featured four lead changes in the final two minutes.
Yet while Deitrich’s and-one had Zeigler’s Braves up 53-52 with 10.8 seconds left, a timeout gave Ryan Brandt’s Black Panthers a chance to diagram something that would lead to a quality look. And as Minium brought the ball into the frontcourt, Krall was busy walling off a defender in the paint that ultimately left Jace Brandt all alone three feet from the hoop.
“Ashton Krall did a great job sealing off,” said Ryan Brandt, Jace’s father. “You’ve got to give credit to Xzavier Minium, who had the presence of mind to make the pass. That’s massive.”
And when Minium’s delivery sliced through the defense, Brandt latched on and softly put the ball on the glass.
“We were going to swing it to break the press, and I just tiptoed back,” said Jace Brandt, who admitted his game-winner may have been the easiest bucket he’s scored at the varsity level. “Xzavier saw me, Ashton pinned his guy and that gave me a wide-open layup that made me really happy.”
Once Brandt’s finish tumbled through the net, an animated Jungle throng roared in celebration. The Braves had a chance to get the ball in, but could not muster a shot before the horn sounded.
While Milton authored a significant exhale — especially since the Black Panthers led 49-38 with 4:27 to play — Shikellamy’s valiant run down the stretch fell just short despite two late leads. Deitrich’s bomb from the right wing, off a Ryan Williams feed, punctuated the Braves’ 12-0 salvo and had them up 50-49. Following a foul, a Hunter miss and a Shik turnover, Minium found DeLong on the left wing for a go-ahead trey with 31 seconds left.
“We had two minutes of basketball in the fourth quarter where we lost our focus,” admitted Ryan Brandt, whose squad turned the ball over a handful of times in the final eight minutes. “Ultimately, we had our focus in the last two possessions when we needed it most.”
Although Shikellamy called time with 21.8 to play, the Braves cashed in with 10.8 showing when Deitrich turned Moyer’s dish into an equalizing bucket. When the ensuing free throw also fell, Zeigler’s bunch led 53-52.
That set the stage for Brandt’s composed heroics — and a Milton victory.
“This was a must win,” Ryan Brandt stated. “If we want a home playoff game, this is a must win.”
Milton 54, Shikellamy 53
Shikellamy (5-13, 1-8) 53
Ryan Williams 1 0-1 2; Cameron Lenner 4 2-2 12; Asher Moyer 5 1-2 11; Mason Deitrich 7 1-1 20; Brady Wilson 3 0-1 6; Xavier Fashaw 0 2-2 2. Totals: 20 6 9 53.
3-point goals: Lenner 2, Deitrich 5.
Did not score: Rhandy Castillo, Joniel Bruno.
Milton (8-8, 4-5) 54
Xzavier Minium 5 3-5 13; Luke DeLong 6 0-0 16; Nijel Hunter 3 1-2 9; Jace Brandt 4 3-7 11; Will Fridia 2 0-0 5. Totals: 20 7-14 54.
3-point goals: DeLong 4, Hunter 2, Fridia.
Did not score: Ashton Krall, Rylin Scott, Gehrig Baker.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy;12;9;13;19 — 53
Milton;10;15;17;12 — 54