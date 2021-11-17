CARLISLE — Olivia Brandt had her fourth double-double in five games, and Susquehanna rallied in the final 90 seconds to beat Dickinson, 62-58, on Wednesday night at the Kline Center.
Brandt had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the River Hawks (4-1), who scored the first 13 points of the game, but needed a late rally to win.
Dickinson led by a point with 3:30 left in the game when Erin McQuillen knocked down a 3-pointer to give Susquehanna a 56-54 lead with 1:25 left in the game. The Red Devils hit one out of two foul shots, before Brandt knocked down a trey to push the River Hawks' lead back to four.
The Red Devils had a chance to tie the game late, but missed a foul shot with 15 seconds left in the game. Amanda Lemire knocked down two foul shots to make it a three-point advantage, before Megan Emlet went 1-of-2 at the free-throw line with five seconds left for the final margin of victory.
Lemire returned to the lineup after missing three games to post 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting, adding five rebounds and five assists. McQuillen finished with 13 points, and Lynch added eight points. Senior Amalia Esposito totaled eight boards and three assists for SU, as the River Hawks shot 38.6 percent (22-of-57) from the floor. Susquehanna turned the ball over just 11 times on the night.
Dickinson (1-1) got a game-high 21 points from Kate Montgomery, and Jennifer Kremp finished with 12 points.
Susquehanna 62, Dickinson 58
Susquehanna (4-1)
Olivia Brandt 7-17 0-0 18; Amanda Lemire 6-11 2-2 14; Erin McQuillen 5-11 3-4 13; Kaitlyn Lynch 2-3 3-4 8; Amalia Esposito 0-6 0-0 0; Sadie Comfort 1-6 1-2 3; Megan Emlet 1-2 1-2 3; Olivia Ciullo 1-1 1-2 3; Alicia Goldenziel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 11-16 62.
Dickinson (1-1)
Kate Montgomery 9-17 3-6 21; Jennifer Kremp 4-14 2-4 12; Gina Neigel 3-5 0-0 7; Lindsey Hollenshead 0-1 5-6 5; Mia Kolb 1-3 0-0 2; Caitlin Blackman 1-8 4-5 6; Kayla Rose 2-2 0-0 4; Clair Marion 0-6 1-2 1; Abby John 0-1 0-0 0; Jenna Weinstein 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 15-23 58.
Halftime: Tied, 23-23. 3-point goals: SU 7-21 (Brandt 4-8; Lemire 0-2; McQuillen 2-5; Lynch 1-1; Esposito 0-1; Comfort 0-3; Emlet 0-1); Dickinson 3-17 (Montgomery 0-1; Kremp 2-7; Neigel 1-1; Hollenshead 0-1; Blackman 0-5; Marion 0-2). Rebounds: SU 33 (Brandt 10); Dickinson 44 (Hollenshead and Blackman, 7 each); Assists: SU 14 (Lemire 5); Dickinson 12 (Blackman 4); Steals: SU 4 (Lemire 2); Dickinson 8 (Three with two); Turnovers: SU 11, Dickinson 14; Totals fouls: SU 17, Dickinson 19. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none. A-205.