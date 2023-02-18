JERSEY SHORE — Two weeks ago, Shikellamy’s wrestling team traveled to Jersey Shore and won the District 4/9 team tournament. Fast forward two weeks to Saturday night, also back in Jersey Shore and the Braves had some work to do heading into the semifinals, trailing Williamsport and Selinsgrove.
The Braves had two choices: Hope for some help, or take matters into their own hands. They chose the latter.
Coach Tim Boetsch’s Braves advanced the entire lineup — all 13 wrestlers — into next week’s PIAA 3A Northwest Regional Tournament in Altoona.
Shikellamy’s cross-river rival Selinsgrove will send 11 wrestlers to Altoona.
That feat marks the first time in team history that has been accomplished. It also comes just two years after Shikellamy had no qualifiers go to regionals.
Even with four wrestlers in the finals, it looked like the Braves’ chances for a team title were slim. Both the Millionaires and the Seals had five finalists.
Getting things going for the Braves in the finals was Alex Reed at 114 pounds. Reed, state-ranked most of the season, saw the tournament start with a bye and then received a forfeit in the semifinals when his opponent injured a knee earlier in the day,.
Reed finally got his chance to wrestle Dysen Gould from Punxsutawney in the final. “I really didn’t like sitting around all day,” Reed said. “I really didn’t want to wrestle too long. He reached and I blast-doubled him, put him to his back and got the pin.” The time of the fall was 1:21.
Next up for the Braves was 152-pounder, Cole Wetzel. His opponent was a tough Selinsgrove senior, Garrett Paradis. Wetzel knew what to expect. Paradis won an earlier matchup in a dual meet, 3-0.
After a scoreless first period, Wetzel escaped in the second to go up 1-0. “I knew I couldn’t take him down in the first period and I had to do better getting off the bottom and I did that and it worked well for me,” Wetzel said.
Paradis escaped in the third and tied it at 1-1 which is how the match ended in regulation.
After a scoreless first overtime period Paradis chose bottom to start the next period but was unable to escape, something Wetzel did in the third to win 2-1.
“I think I was pretty well conditioned in the end and that’s what won it for me,” Wetzel said.
Next up was Cole’s brother, Conner, who was pinned in the first period by Lucas Laktash from Bradford.
That set the table for Mason Rebuck to clinch the team title for the Braves at 215. Two weeks ago Rebuck pinned Nariq Burks of Williamsport with a cross-face cradle. This time Rebuck pinned Burks with the same cross-face cradle, this time in the first period.
Other qualifiers for the Braves were Max Hallman fifth at 107; Eben Kisner, fifth at 121; Daniel Hernandez, third at 127; Isaac McGregor, third at 133; Derek Brubaker, fifth at 139, CJ Keener, third at 145; Matt Shaffer, third at 172; Brody Rebuck, third at 189 and Preston Spontarelli, who was fifth at 285.
Other finalists for the Seals were Nathan Martin who was pinned at 121 by Williamsport’s top-ranked Cael Nasdeo and at 127, Landyn Lukens who was pinned by Samson Deeb from DuBois.
Trent Turner dropped a 6-4 decision to Davey Augenbach from Dubois and Tucker Teats who was pinned at 189 by Haydn Packer from Jersey Shore.
Other Selinsgrove qualifiers include, Mike Zettlemoyer, fourth at 107; Anthony Snook, fifth at 114. Ryan Harpster, fourth at 133; Ethan Miller, third at 160; Steven Miller, fourth at 215 and Jack Peters who was at 285.
Valley coaches were also given awards. Before the finals started, Selinsgrove coach Seth Martin was inducted into the District 4 Hall of Fame and after the action, Shikellamy coach Tim Boetsch was awarded coach of the year and his assistant Bryce Town was given assistant coach of the year.