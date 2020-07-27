The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Dansby Swanson tied his career high with five RBIs, and the Atlanta Braves chased an erratic Rick Porcello during the third inning of his New York Mets debut in a 14-1 blowout Sunday night.
Atlanta had 17 hits, 11 for extra bases, and took two of three in the season-opening series after losing 1-0 on Friday and coming within a strike of defeat Saturday before rallying.
Swanson, Marcell Ozuna and Austin Riley all went deep against Corey Oswalt, who has allowed 18 home runs in 20 big league appearances.
n Pirates 5, Cardinals 1
ST. LOUIS — Pittsburgh’s Derek Shelton staged baseball’s first major, socially distanced umpire argument, then got his first victory as a big league manager.
Colin Moran and Jose Osuna homered for the Pirates, and Mitch Keller (1-0) pitched five solid innings.
Shelton came out to argue with plate umpire Jordan Baker in the third inning after pitcher Derek Holland was ejected from the dugout for arguing balls and strikes.
n Cubs 9, Brewers 1
CHICAGO — Tyler Chatwood pitched three-hit ball over six innings, Willson Contreras homered, and Chicago beat Milwaukee to take two of three in their opening series.
Chatwood (1-0) struck out eight and walked two in an impressive start for a pitcher who struggled with his control his first two years in Chicago.
Ian Happ added a two-run drive in the eighth for Chicago, and Anthony Rizzo belted a solo shot one out later.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Orioles 7, Red Sox 4
BOSTON — Rio Ruiz and Anthony Santander each hit a two-run homer, powering Baltimore to the win.
José Iglesias added four hits for the Orioles, who took the final two games of the season-opening series. Wade LeBlanc (1-0) worked 52/3 innings, and Cole Sulser got six outs for the save.
Boston starter Ryan Weber (0-1) lasted only 32/3 innings, walking three and allowing six runs and six hits. Christian Vázquez and Kevin Pillar homered for the Red Sox.
n Mariners 7, Astros 6
HOUSTON — Houston surrendered a tiebreaking two-run single to rookie Kyle Lewis in the eighth inning of a loss to Seattle, and then announced ace Justin Verlander will be shut down for at least two weeks with a strained right forearm.
Astros manager Dusty Baker denied a report that said the injury would end Verlander’s season. He said Verlander would be evaluated after two weeks.
Lewis and Shed Long Jr. each had two hits and two RBIs for the Mariners, who had dropped their last 15 games against Houston.
nIndians 9, Royals 2
CLEVELAND — More than a year since being stricken with leukemia, Carlos Carrasco struck out 10 in six-plus innings to help Cleveland take two of three in the delayed season-opening series.
Jose Ramírez hit a three-run homer left-handed in the fourth and added a solo shot from the right side in the sixth for the Indians, who finally put some solid swings together against Kansas City’s bullpen.
Carrasco allowed two runs and five hits before he was lifted after allowing a leadoff double in the seventh.
n A’s 6, Angels 4
OAKLAND, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani failed to record an out in the two-way star’s return to the mound, allowing the first six Oakland batters to reach base.
The right-hander from Japan gave up Marcus Semien’s leadoff single and three straight walks before a mound visit and Mark Canha’s two-run single. Robbie Grossman singled in another run, and Angels manager Joe Maddon replaced Ohtani (0-1) with Matt Andriese down 4-0.
The Angels wasted a big day by Mike Trout, who hit a three-run homer in the third and a sacrifice fly in the fifth.
n Twins 14, White Sox 2
CHICAGO — Nelson Cruz homered twice and drove in seven runs, helping Kenta Maeda win his debut with Minnesota.
Jake Cave hit a grand slam in the first inning for Minnesota, which belted a major league-record 307 homers last season. Marwin Gonzalez added a solo shot in the ninth.
Maeda (1-0), a Japanese right-hander who was acquired in a February trade with the Dodgers, allowed two runs in five innings.
Cruz finished with four hits and scored four times. He went 7 for 13 with 10 RBIs and three home runs in the opening series.
n Rays 6,
Blue Jays 5, 10 innings
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier’s first hit of the season, a two-run triple into the right field corner in the 10th inning, gave Tampa Bay the win.
Tampa Bay’s defensive whiz delivered the second game-ending hit of his career after the Rays scored twice in the ninth to force extra innings.
INTERLEAGUE
n Yankees 3, Nationals 2
WASHINGTON — Gleyber Torres homered to help New York rally for the victory.
Torres and Luke Voit connected in the seventh, tying it at 2. Torres then singled in Hicks in the eighth against Sean Doolittle (0-1).
Chad Green (1-0) working two innings for the win. Zack Britton got three outs for his first save.
The World Series champion Nationals dropped two of three in the opening series. They wasted a terrific performance by Patrick Corbin, who struck out eight in 61/3 innings.
n Tigers 3, Reds 2
CINCINNATI — C.J. Cron hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning, and Detroit got to Cincinnati’s bullpen for the second straight day.
Miguel Cabrera led off with a 10-pitch walk before Cron connected against Michael Lorenzen (0-1), sending an opposite-field drive deep to right.
n Rockies 5, Rangers 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Trevor Story homered twice for Colorado after Corey Kluber left his Texas debut with shoulder tightness.