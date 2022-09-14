SUNBURY — Mckenna Zellers was emotional Wednesday afternoon.
Ahead of the Shikellamy girls soccer team's game against cross-river rival Selinsgrove, the Braves senior thought back to the last time she played the Seals.
"It was last year in the district semis, and it went to a shootout," Zellers said. "I was the last one to kick for our team, and I blew it. I felt like I let everyone down.
"I was very anxious before the game."
Zellers turned that anxiety into a stellar performance early. She had a goal and an assist as Shikellamy jumped out to a three-goal lead in the first 15:31.
When Zellers was subbed out midway through the first half, she turned to Shikellamy coach Mick Bilger, and with a big smile, said: "Maybe I need to cry before every game."
The Braves rode that good start to a 4-0 win over Selinsgrove.
"Shik played well," Selinsgrove coach Cheryl Underhill said. "We had a slow start transitioning, and they capitalized."
Zellers put the Braves on the board 1:40 into the game when she beat Selinsgrove's goalkeeper to a long pass by Jillian Deivert. Zellers took one touch to get around the onrushing keeper, and buried it into the back of the net.
"I knew I couldn't get in my own head, even though I wanted to make up for last game," Zellers said. "I felt a lot of pressure leave my shoulders after I scored."
Shikellamy doubled its lead 13:10 into the game when Allison Anselmo found a wide-open Carly Harter on the other side of the field. Harter took a touch, and then ripped a shot into the top corner.
The Braves tallied a third goal just more than two minutes later. Zellers passed to Paige Fausey, who was right in the middle of the box, and Fausey coolly slotted the ball into the net.
"Me and Paige have been playing together a long time, and we have chemistry," Zellers said. "We know how each other plays."
Shikellamy scored its fourth goal eight minutes into the second half, when Elli Ronk headed in a Deivert corner kick.
"For a lot of them, this is their senior year," Bilger said. "They don't care who gets the credit; they just want to win games."
Selinsgrove had some chances, but Shikellamy senior Cassi Ronk was up to the challenge. Ronk finished with eight saves in the shutout. The Seals took 13 shots from outside the 18.
"I thought for a good portion of the game, we kept the ball well and moved the ball well. We just didn't capitalize on our opportunities," Underhill said. "Our shots from outside the 18 weren't the strongest today. They're usually good.
"Today gave me the information I needed as a coach to be prepared for the playoffs."
Selinsgrove's best chance came midway through the first half. Sophia Lybarger played a long ball ahead to Abby Parise, and Parise crossed the ball to Carolynn Proger. Proger's shot was saved by a diving Cassi Ronk.
"I try to jump around and stay moving," Cassi Ronk said. "That way I can always be ready when I need to be."
The ability of Cassi Ronk to play with her feet was also key for Shikellamy. Many times, it gave the Braves defenders an easy outlet when Parise or another Selinsgrove forward was on them.
"Cassi is probably the most talented goalie I've coached with their feet," Bilger said.
"I've been playing since I was 4, and I've never been on a team that had me do strictly goalie work," Cassi Ronk said. "Through playing all that time I've gotten pretty good with my feet."
SHIKELLAMY 4, SELINSGROVE 0
First half
Shik-Mckenna Zellers (Jillian Deivert), 1:40; Shik-Carly Harter (Allison Anselmo), 13:10; Shik-Paige Fausey (Zellers), 15:31.
Second half
Shik-Elli Ronk (Deivert), 48:15.
Shots: Sel, 20-18. Shots on goal: Shik, 11-8. Goalie saves: Selinsgrove 7 (Kirsten Yoder); Shikellamy 8 (Cassi Ronk). Corner kicks: Shik, 8-2.