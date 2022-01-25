LOYALSOCK TWP. — Coltyn Sempko, Gage Wolfe and Matthew Shaffer recorded a series of falls, and Shikellamy won the other two wrestled matches in a 72-0 shutout of Loyalsock on Tuesday in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover.
Sempko (160 pounds) and Wolfe (172) each had first-period falls, while Shaffer (189) stopped his bout in the second period.
Blaize Souder and Connor Wetzel won decisions for the Braves at 126 and 145, respectively. Shik picked up eight wins via forfeit.
Shikellamy 72, Loyalsock 0
106: Les McCormick (S) won by forfeit; 113: Alex Reed (S) won by forfeit; 120: Eben Kisner (S) won by forfeit; 126: Blaize Souder (S) dec. Brayden Gifford, 12-10; 132: Isaac McGregor (S) won by forfeit; 138: CJ Keener (S) won by forfeit; 145: Connor Wetzel (S) dec. Braden Vincenzes, 7-4; 152: Caleb Yoder (S) won by forfeit; 160: Coltyn Sempko (S) pinned Gavin Briggs, 1:34; 172: Gage Wolfe (S) pinned Ethan French, 0:39; 189: Matthew Shaffer (S) pinned Gavin Rice, 2:44; 215: Mason Rebuck (S) won by forfeit; 285: Blake VanKirk (S) won by forfeit.