A year ago, when Central Columbia arrived at Shikellamy High School for its season opener against the Braves, Blue Jays coach EJ Smith saw a team that wanted to win, but seemed unsure of whether it was skilled enough for the challenge of varsity football.
That’s not the case this season. This year, the Blue Jays believe that they’re ready to build on the lessons of last year and start to put some wins on the board.
“Last year, I don’t think winning was the expectation; it was more ‘Let’s go out and see what happens,’” Smith said. “This year, they expect to win, which is a good thing for this group of kids. You want to build confidence in this first game and get the snowball rolling.”
The same holds true for Shikellamy, which has just two wins to its name in the past two seasons. But over those two seasons, virtually every opponent has said the same thing about coach Jim Keiser’s team: ignore the Braves’ record, because they play their tails off every night regardless of the score.
That included last year’s 28-27 loss to Central Columbia, a result that would have gone the other way had the Braves converted a two-point attempt in overtime. That was just one of several plays where Shikellamy left points on the field, something Keiser wants to fix this year.
“Last year, there were times where we should have been able to make a play, but we just weren’t where we were supposed to be,” Keiser said. “So we have to be better at our assignment football.
“We don’t have a lot of guys who will be starting that played last year; we’re only returning three starters. We’re focusing on making sure that our young kids we do have are doing what they’re supposed to be doing, that they know their assignments and will be able to take care of their assignments.”
That’s a problem Smith remembers a little too well from a year ago. Last season, the Blue Jays found themselves overwhelmed up front because of a lack of knowledge from an inexperienced offensive line. In the early parts of 2022, more experienced opposition such as Mifflinburg, Danville and Loyalsock completely shut down Central Columbia’s rushing attack, forcing the Blue Jays to go to the air in desperation.
Near the end of last season, Central Columbia started to figure it out, and its progression culminated in victory over Bloomsburg in the season finale. This year, the Blue Jays have all five starters back on the line, which should allow them to pick up where they left off a year ago.
“In our scrimmage (against Northwest), we had some success running the ball, which was very encouraging,” Smith said. “We’re returning our entire line this year, and that’s huge. Last year, we couldn’t run consistently, whether it was getting outphysicaled or missing assignments. So it was nice to see those guys (succeeding) out there, and they had an outstanding offseason.”
Even as the injury bug has hit Shikellamy’s starting lineup — again — Keiser still likes what he sees from the players he does have available. Last season, quarterback Brody Rebuck made his high school debut as a freshman against the Blue Jays, throwing just seven passes in the loss. This season, Keiser expects he’ll be a more confident quarterback as a sophomore.
“We’re young, but there’s a lot of talent here,” Keiser said. “We got to see a glimpse of it from Brody last year, and you’re really going to see a much better product this year. He’s been outstanding all year in the 7-on-7s, and if we can get good play from the offensive line, you’re going to see some really good things from him. He’s got some weapons to go to as well.”
The Blue Jays remember his play well, and they don’t want any part of letting the Braves’ offense on the field any more than necessary. Of course, the easiest way to prevent that is the same message Smith has preached to his team throughout training camp: running the football.
“We’ve just got to be able to run the ball,” Smith said. “We played good defense last year, but we’d get into those situations where we had to throw the ball, and that even happened against Shikellamy last year. We were too one-dimensional last year, so if we can avoid that and be more balanced, it’s only going to help us.”