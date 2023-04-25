MILTON — Shikellamy's boys and girls track and field teams kept their undefeated seasons intact Tuesday after sweeping Heartland Athletic Conference Division-I rival Milton.
The Braves boys won 105-45 while the girls were victorious by a score of 95.5-54.5. Both Braves teams are now 6-0 overall and 4-0 in HAC-I.
"Our team fought hard," said Shikellamy boys coach Jonny Evans. "Milton battled. They have some outstanding athletes that competed at a high level (Tuesday), and the Braves are happy to go home with a win."
Rashawn Martin led the Braves boys with three first-place finishes. Two of those wins came in hurdles, where Martin received times of 16.76 and 42.48 seconds in the 110s and 300s, respectively. Martin also won the triple jump with a mark of 41 feet, 1 inch.
"Rashawn Martin continues to have an outstanding senior season," Evans said. "He works hard every single day and is very focused and determined, and I'm proud of him."
Chase Morgan also helped the boys team with two wins in sprints. First, Morgan won the 100 meters in 11.24 seconds. Then, he earned first in the 200 with a time of 22.09 seconds. The Braves swept the podium in the 200 after Isaac Schaffer-Neitz (23.57) and Tim Gale (23.80) earned second and third place, respectively. Schaffer-Neitz also finished in second in the 100 with a time of 11.47.
Gale came back to win the 1,600, rallying to cross the finish line just ahead of Milton's Ryan Bickhart. Gale finished with a time of 4:30.66, while Bickhart clocked 4:30.85. Bickhart earned first in the 800 after posting a time of 2:02.22.
"Ryan Bickhart is an outstanding runner, one of the area's best distance runners," Evans said. "Tim needed his best performance in order to beat him."
Evans was also impressed with Mason Dietrich's win in the high jump, in which he posted a mark of 5-1. It was Dietrich's first-ever win in the high jump.
Xzavier Minium won the long jump for the Black Panthers after he edged out Martin. Minium was first with a mark of 19-10, while Martin came in second at 19-9. Minium also earned third-place finishes in the 100 and triple jump.
On the girls' side, Milton coach Rod Harris was impressed with his young team's effort, even though the Black Panthers came away with a loss.
"I can't be more pleased with some of the results that we put down," Harris said. "I knew Shik was a solid team coming in. I've seen the results, I know what they're capable of doing, and we were prepared for that. It kind of went the way I thought it was gonna go."
In the 100, Jilly Deivert won first place in 13.12 seconds for Shikellamy. In the 200, the Braves picked up another win when Elli Ronk clocked 26.97 seconds. Deivert came in second in 27.26 seconds. Camron Roush finished in third place for the Black Panthers in both events.
Kaeley Lloyd picked up a pair of wins at throws for the Braves. Lloyd was first in the shot put with a mark of 30-7. She also won the discus with a mark of 80-6.
Mackenzie Lopez led the way for the Black Panthers with three first-place finishes. Lopez won both the 100 and 300 hurdles with times of 16.72 and 47.21 seconds, respectively. She also won the javelin with a mark of 128-3. The Black Panthers swept the javelin after Mo Reiner (127-1) finished second while Amelia Gainer (105-4) placed third.
According to Harris, Lopez earned a personal record in the 300 by 1.5 seconds.
"Mackenzie Lopez is one of my studs," Harris said. "She won the high hurdles, the 300 hurdles and then the javelin. She's really coming into her own right now. The fresher we get her — she plays a lot of soccer, also — the more she's just gonna continue to have days like she had (Tuesday)."
Harris was happy with freshmen Samantha Roarty and Elizabeth Schrock. Roarty finished with personal records in both the 800 (2:25.38) and 1,600 (5:33.35). Roarty won the 800 and finished second in the 1,600. Shik's Bri Hennett was the only runner to finish ahead of Roarty in the 1,600 after she finished with a time of 5:28.55.
Schrock edged Shikellamy's Lily Campbell for first place in the high jump with a mark of 4-9.
"We just had a lot of good things happen," Harris said. "We lost the meet — they're a stronger team than we are — but I had a lot of solid stuff out there."
BOYS
Shikellamy 105, Milton 45
100: Chase Morgan (Shik) 11.24, Isaac Schaffer-Neitz (Shik), Xzavier Minium (Milt). 200: Morgan (Shik) 22.09, Schaffer-Neitz (Shik), Tim Gale (Shik). 400: Hunter Biddle (Shik) 55.32, Ian Anderson (Shik), Izayah Minium (Milt). 800: Ryan Bickhart (Milt) 2:02.22, Henry McElroy (Shik), Fernando Nunez (Shik). 1,600: Gale (Shik) 4:30.66, Bickhart (Milt), Sam Hennett (Shik). 3,200: Hennett (Shik) 10.38.43, Lucas Dunkleberger (Shik), Wyett Heintzelman (Milt). 110 Hurdles: Rashawn Martin (Shik) 16.76, Joel Langdon (Milt), Luke B. Snyder (Shik). 300 Hurdles: Martin (Shik) 42.48, Snyder (Shik), Mason Cianflone (Shik). 400 Relay: Shikellamy, 43.71, Milton. 1,600 Relay: Shikellamy A, 3:34.90, Shikellamy B, Milton A. 3,200 Relay: Shikellamy, 9:03.12, Milton. High Jump: Mason Deitrich (Shik) 5-10, Anthony Wendt (Milt), Langdon (Milt). Pole Vault: Wendt (Milt) 13-6, Andy Hallman (Shik), Trey Locke (Milt). Long Jump: X. Minium (Sel) 19-10, Martin (Shik), Jayden Packer (Shik). Triple Jump: Martin (Shik) 41-10, Packer (Shik), X. Minium (Milt). Shot Put: Logan Krick (Shik) 41-2 1/2, Hunter Zettlemoyer (Milt), Mason Rebuck (Shik). Discus: Ethan Turber (Shik) 130-11, Ethan Minium (Milt), Zettlemoyer (Milt). Javelin: Conner Snyder (Milt) 162-6, Jace Brandt (Milt), Cameron Lenner (Shik).
GIRLS
Shikellamy 95.5, Milton 54.5
100: Jilly Deivert (Shik) 13.12, Emma Koontz (Shik), Camron Roush (Milt). 200: Elli Ronk (Shik) 26.97, Deivert (Shik), Roush (Milt). 400: Lauryn Michaels (Shik) 1:04.34, Lilly Persing (Shik), Sara Dewyer (Milt). 800: Samantha Roarty (Milt) 2:25.38, Bri Hennett (Shik), Olivia Soloman (Shik). 1,600: Hennett (Shik) 5:28.55, Roarty (Milt), Eden Daku-Treas (Shik). 3,200: Soloman (Shik) 12:09.55, Daku-Treas (Shik), Jayden Mather (Milt). 100 Hurdles: Mackenzie Lopez (Milt) 16.72, Cameron Hoover (Shik), Mya Bronowicz (Sel). 300 Hurdles: Lopez (Milt) 47.21, Paige Fausey (Shik), Carly Harter (Shik). 400 Relay: Shikellamy, 50.96, Milton. 1,600 Relay: Milton A, 4:24.07, Shikellamy A, Shikellamy B. 3,200 Relay: Shikellamy, 10:33.48, Milton. High Jump: Elizabeth Schrock (Milt) 4-9, Lily Campbell (Shik), Brooke Deibler (Shik). Pole Vault: Aly Bingaman (Shik) 9-6, Morgan Reiner (Milt), Kelise Morales (Milt). Long Jump: Koontz (Shik) 16 1/2, Hoover (Shik), Dewyer (Milt). Triple Jump: Hoover (Shik) 32-5 1/4, Aliana Ayala (Milt), Schrock (Milt). Shot Put: Kaeley Lloyd (Shik) 30-7, Allasandra Dicostanzo (Milt), Brianna Gordner (Milt). Discus: Lloyd (Shik) 80-6, Claudia Bucher (Shik), Gordner (Milt). Javelin: Lopez (Milt) 128-3, Reiner (Milt), Amelia Gainer (Milt).