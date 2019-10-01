SUNBURY — Tammy Lahr has come to expect a lull early in Shikellamy games, similar to when a boxer cautiously feels out an opponent for a round or two.
That approach isn’t troublesome unless, of course, the other team lands a few haymakers.
In Monday’s rainy league crossover game, Lewisburg scored twice in the game’s opening 12 minutes. However, as they have all season, the Braves fought their way off the ropes. They played the Green Dragons even the rest of the way before bowing, 3-1, in Heartland Athletic Conference field hockey.
“We have a slow-start period every game, and that time frame seems to kill us. We’re just not on our game yet,” said Lahr, Shikellamy’s first-year coach. “Once we get going, though, it seems like the game is very equal.
“We need to find something that brings them out right away, lights a fire under their butts. We don’t have that motivation yet.”
Izabel Zaleski scored one goal and assisted on another for Lewisburg’s early 2-0 lead. The Green Dragons didn’t score again until the midpoint of the second half, despite triggering all 15 of their penalty corners by that point.
“I don’t know how many corners we had — a lot — so we should have probably had a few more (goals),” said Lewisburg first-year coach Daneen Zaleski. “That’s on us. We need to take advantage of those opportunities when they’re given to us.”
It’s not just the Green Dragons.
When the Braves faced rival Selinsgrove, the HAC-I leaders scored three goals in the opening 15 minutes but added only three more over the last 45. Mifflinburg went up 2-0 on the Braves after just 9:50 of game time but didn’t score again.
Lewisburg (8-2), which has scored six or more goals in six games, managed just one over the final 48 minutes Monday. Shikellamy’s defense, led by junior left back Morgan Heiser and freshman goalie Reagan Wiest, limited the Green Dragons to seven shots.
“(Our defense) lets us be able to try some new things on the front line,” said Lahr. “We’re switching things around hoping to get something moving (on offense). It allows me to play with the front six girls because I know my defense is so strong.”
The Braves (5-5-1) played a bit too hurriedly between the 25s once down two goals Monday, hastily hitting balls upfield that Izabel Zaleski or senior classmate Allie Mast quickly turned back around.
Zaleski notched her team-high 13th assist on sophomore Rylee Dyroff’s 16th goal with 22:09 to play in the half. Just more than four minutes later, Mast helped Zaleski tally her seventh of the season.
The Green Dragons had another chance late in the half when Kara Koch received Gaby Markunas corner insert on the right side of the circle and returned a pass to the right post for a tip that Heiser deflected.
Then, early in the second half, Markunas settled a pass from Zaleski near the left post for a shot that Wiest kicked away with her right foot.
It wasn’t until the 14:48 mark of the second half that Markunas — not long after re-entering the game — whistled in her team-leading 21st goal from the right side of the circle.
“We played the majority of the game on our (attacking) end, so we were pressuring well and moving to the ball,” said Daneen Zaleski. “We definitely game to play, and the girls did a lot of nice things. In the second half, we definitely had some nice passing combinations.”
The Braves earned their only two corners in the final four minutes, scoring on the second try. Olivia Cimino’s insert to Julia Boyle on the right side was centered with a pinpoint pass for Kayleigh Lenner to sweep it in.
Shikellamy’s toughest week of the season — which continues today with a visit from Selinsgrove — followed a 3-0-1 stretch that moved the team two games above .500 for just the third time in 10 seasons.
“It was very satisfying, and I think it lifted the girls’ spirits,” said Lahr. “It gave them a lot of confidence in being able to play their game.”
LEWISBURG 3, SHIKELLAMY 1
First half
L-Rylee Dyroff (Izabel Zaleski), 22:09; L-Zaleski (Allie Mast), 17:52.
Second half
L-Gaby Markunas, 14:48; S-Kayleigh Lenner (Julia Boyle), 2:40.
Shots: L 7-1. Corners: L 15-2. Saves: Lewisburg 0 (Kerstin Koons); Shikellamy 4 (Reagan Wiest).
JV score: 0-0.