The Daily Item
SUNBURY — Davis Marshall’s 17 points led three Shikellamy players in double figures as the Braves claimed a 68-50 Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I win over Central Mountain on Friday night.
Shikellamy 68, Central Mountain 50
Central Mountain (2-5) 50
Trevor Adair 0 1-4 1; Ujjval Adroja 1 0-0 2; Nick Long 2 1-2 5; Aidan Major 4 1-1 10; Cayde McCloskey 6 0-0 15; Conner Soo 6 1-2 14; Zane Probst 1 2-5 5. Totals 21 4-9 52.
3-point goals: McCloskey 3, Major, Soo, Probst.
Did not score: Evan Baker.
Shikellamy (4-5) 68
Chad Blasius 1 0-0 2; Jacob Hernandez 7 0-0 14; Brayden Long 3 0-2 6; Nate Luciano 5 3-4 14; Davis Marshall 6 5-7 17; Nate Minnier 1 0-0 3; John Peifer 2 0-0 4; Dylan Stevens 4 0-2 8. Totals 29 8-16 68.
3-point goals: Luciano, Minnier.
Did not score: Jarod VanKirk.
Score by quarters
Central Mountain 16 3 16 15 — 50
Shikellamy 11 19 22 16 — 68
Jayvee: Shik, 47-45.
n Selinsgrove 57,
Bald Eagle Area 44
WINGATE — Selinsgrove knocked five 3-pointers in the second quarter on its way to an eight-point halftime lead.
Brett Foor had 14 points, and Ivan DeJesus chipped in 13 points to lead Selinsgrove (3-5).
Selinsgrove 57, Bald Eagle Area 44
Selinsgrove (3-5) 57
Brett Foor 4 4-6 15; Ben Heim 1 0-0 3; Ben Beiler 1 0-0 2; Ethan Harris 2 0-0 4; Isaiah Ulrich 2 1-2 7; Ryan Reich 3 2-3 9; Jaron Clark 1 0-4 2; Ivan DeJesus 4 2-2 13; Spencer George 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 9-17 57.
3-point goals: Foor 3, DeJesus 3, Ulrich 2, Heim, Reich.
Did not score: Dylan DeFazio, Tyrell Gates.
Bald Eagle Area (2-6) 44
Jaden Jones 5 0-1 12; Nathan Hoover 1 0-2 3; Luke Wilson 1 3-4 5; Nick Maynard 4 3-4 11; Cole Parsons 4 0-0 11; Hayden Vaughn 1 0-0 2; Jodon Ayden 0 0-2 0. Totals 16 6-13 44.
3-point goals: Parsons 3, Jones 2, Hoover.
Did not score: Alex Gaulock, Ethan Kolero.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove 6 22 11 18 — 57
Bald Eagle Area 6 14 18 6 — 44
n Northumberland Chr. 51, St. Joseph’s 46
BOALSBURG — Aaron Knauss scored 21 points and pulled 11 boards to lead the Warriors to the nonleague win.
David King added 12 points for Northumberland Christian (4-5).
Northumberland Christian 51, St. Josephs 46
Northumberland Christian (4-5) 51
Jack Garvin 4 2-5 11, Jackson Kelly 1 1-4 3, David King 4 3-4 12, Aaron Knause 9 0-1 21, Justin Ross 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 6-14 51.
3-point goals: Knause 3, King, Garvin.
Did not score: Luke Snyder, Cole Knause, Donnie Rager.
St. Joseph’s Academy 46
Brendan Scanlon 6 3-8 16, Nathaniel Cross 1 0-0 3, Aiden Cross 5 0-0 11, Noah Straub 4 0-0 10, Tim Peters 2 0-0 4, Ethan Wehey 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 3-8 46.
3-point goals: Straub 2, A. Cross, Scanlon, N. Cross.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr. 22 9 15 5 — 51
St. Joseph’s 11 13 9 13 — 46
n Minersville 60,
Lourdes Regional 48
COAL TOWNSHIP — Hunter Reed had 17 points for the Red Raiders (1-9, 0-3 SCL-II), but it wasn’t enough against the Battlin’ Miners.
Minersville improves to 1-8, 1-3 SCL-II.
Minersville 60, Lourdes Regional 48
Minersville (1-8) 60
Xavier Noble 4 1-2 9; Dom Pizzico 7 1-1 15; Michael Rizzardi 0 0-2 0; Braeden Lonergan 9 0-0 18; Scott Schwalm 3 1-3 7; Gabe Davis 5 0-0 10; Mike Williams 0 1-2 1. Totals 28 4-10 60.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Haidyn Urquiza.
Lourdes Regional (1-9) 48
Casen Sandri 3 0-0 6; Nick deManicor 3 0-0 7; Hunter Reed 4 9-10 17; Tyler Novak 2 0-0 5; Chris Fuedale 1 0-0 3; Maxwell Reiprish 2 4-5 8; Michael Keer 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 13-15 48.
3-point goals: deManicor, Novak, Fuedale.
Did not score: Elliot Dobson, Joey Nguyen.
Score by quarters
Millersville 18 14 17 11 — 60
Lourdes Regional 10 13 12 13 — 48
JV: Minersville, 46-44. High scorers, LR, Alex Hughes, 11; Mill, Wanic, 16.