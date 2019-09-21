The Associated Press
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves clinched their second straight NL East title as Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 41st homer in a 6-0 win over San Francisco on Friday night that eliminated the Giants from postseason contention in Bruce Bochy’s last year as San Francisco manager.
Acuña scored three runs to back Mike Foltynewicz (8-5), who allowed three hits in eight innings. Atlanta’s 19th division title tied the New York Yankees for the most since Major League Baseball split into divisions for the 1969 season.
Atlanta’s win ensured it will finish ahead of second-place Washington and will start the NL Division Series at home on Oct. 3, most likely against the NL Central champion.
n Cardinals 2, Cubs 1
CHICAGO — Yadier Molina had three of St. Louis’ four hits, including a two-run single, and the Cardinals held off the fading Chicago.
Carlos Martinez got the final two outs, and the Cardinals stretched their NL Central lead to 3 1/2 games over Milwaukee and five games over Chicago.
Chicago has totaled nine runs while losing its past four games. The Cardinals have won the first two games of this key four-game set, and they’ll play the Cubs five more times over their final eight games.
n Mets 8, Reds 1
CINCINNATI — Pete Alonso hit his major league-leading 50th home run, Jacob deGrom pitched shutout ball for seven innings, and New York beat Cincinnati.
Amed Rosario hit a two-run homer and Jeff McNeil added a solo shot for the Mets, who opened the day 3 1/2 games behind Milwaukee for the second NL wild card. The Brewers beat Pittsburgh.
Cincinnati rookie Aristides Aquino led off the ninth with a homer. The midseason call-up has 17 home runs in 49 games this season.
n Nationals 6, Marlins 4
MIAMI — Trea Turner hit two solo homers as Washington beat Miami.
Washington had dropped four of six. It began the day with a one-game lead over Milwaukee for the top spot in the NL wild-card standings.
The Marlins became the third team to lose 100 games this season.
Before the game, the Marlins announced manager Don Mattingly had agreed to a two-year contract extension.
n Brewers 10, Pirates 1
MILWAUKEE — Chase Anderson pitched six scoreless innings, Trent Grisham hit a bases-loaded triple, and Milwaukee routed Pittsburgh to strengthen its grip on an NL wild card.
Milwaukee is 8-2 since NL MVP Christian Yelich broke his right kneecap on a foul ball and pulled two games ahead of the Cubs for the second wild card.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Blue Jays 4, Yankees 3
NEW YORK — Star second baseman Gleyber Torres prompted an audible gasp from the Yankee Stadium crowd when his right leg buckled while fielding a grounder, and made an early exit in New York’s loss to Toronto.
Torres said his lower legs felt weakness.
Aaron Judge and Tyler Wade homered for the Yankees a day after they clinched the division.
Justin Smoak hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh to help Toronto match a season high with its fifth straight victory.
n Orioles 5, Mariners 3
BALTIMORE — Félix Hernández labored through five innings in what was likely his penultimate start with Seattle, and Baltimore got home runs from Anthony Santander and Hanser Alberto in the win.
After rookie Kyle Lewis hit a two-run homer in the first inning, Hernández (1-7) gave the lead back in the bottom half after throwing just eight pitches.
n Rays 5, Red Sox 4, 11 innings
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — World Series champion Boston were mathematically eliminated in the late innings, then lost to Tampa Bay when Willy Adames had an RBI single in the 11th.
A year after going 108-54 to win their third straight AL East title, the Red Sox (80-73) were knocked out during the ninth inning when Cleveland beat Philadelphia, around the time Mitch Moreland hit his second two-run homer.
There has not been a repeat World Series champion since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees. Ten of the last 18 champions failed to reach the playoffs in the year after their title.
Tampa Bay (91-63) remained tied with Cleveland for the second AL wild card.
n Astros 6, Angels 4
HOUSTON — Carlos Correa hit two home runs, Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman also connected, and Houston dropped its magic number to clinch the AL West to one.
Houston could lock up a third straight division title by the end of the night if Oakland lost a late game against the Texas Rangers. The Astros have won six straight and already secured a playoff spot.
n Twins 4, Royals 3
MINNEAPOLIS — Randy Dobnak pitched 5 1/3 innings for his first major league win, and Minnesota beat Kansas City.
Minnesota won for the sixth time in eight games to maintain its four-game lead over Cleveland in the AL Central. It reduced its magic number to clinch the division title to five with eight games to play.
Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run double for the Twins, and Miguel Sanó had a run-scoring triple.
n White Sox 10, Tigers 1
DETROIT — Eloy Jiménez hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, and Yoán Moncada also went deep as Chicago breezed past Detroit.
Tim Anderson had two more hits in his pursuit of the American League batting title, and the White Sox chased Jordan Zimmermann (1-12) in the fourth.
INTERLEAGUE
n Indians 5, Phillies 2
CLEVELAND — Carlos Carrasco got his first save in five years, and Cleveland beat Philadelphia to maintain position for the second AL wild card, and damage the Phillies’ playoff chances.
Cleveland (91-63) began the night tied with Tampa Bay for the second wild card, two games behind Oakland. The Indians were four games behind AL Central-leading Minnesota.
Philadelphia began the night three games behind Milwaukee for the second NL wild card and lost for the fourth time in six games.
All-Star MVP Shane Bieber (15-7) allowed two runs and seven hits in 7 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts and no walks.