SUNBURY — Jilly Deivert and Elli Ronk had developed an innate sense of each other’s position on the field throughout last season.
With their Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game against Warrior Run hanging in the balance, Deivert and Ronk had a chance to turn their intuition into action.
Deivert found Ronk on a Shikellamy corner kick for the go-ahead goal as Shikellamy beat Warrior Run 5-3 on Wednesday.
Shikellamy had trailed for much of the second half against a Warrior Run team that had shown an ability to match the Braves’ high-powered offense shot-for-shot. But as Deivert ran over to take her corner kick with 10 minutes to play, the game was tied courtesy of a Deivert goal with an assist from Allison Anselmo a few minutes earlier.
As if on a string, the ball careened toward the far post and directly into Ronk’s path, with a header giving the Braves a 4-3 lead with 9:48 left.
“We were really pushing and driving up the sidelines and we just took advantage and put it in the back of the net,” Deivert said. “Elli had great placement on that corner.”
“On corner kicks, we just know where each other will be and it just helps the whole team out,” Ronk added. “We can just read each other very well.”
An insurance goal from Sarah Long gave the Braves a 2-goal cushion in the closing minutes as a recycled corner landed at Lauryn Ross’ feet with a quick pass to Long netting the goal.
“Warrior Run was dangerous everywhere so getting that one extra goal was huge,” Shikellamy coach Michael Egan said. “And that’s not even comfortable. Two goals can disappear really fast but it gave us a little breathing room. I think the girls relaxed a little bit, played some possession and ran the clock out a little bit.”
The flurry of goals — all in the latter portion of the second half — came after the Braves had threatened the Defenders' backline repeatedly, but a defense led by Nat Hall and goalie Addisyn Ohnmeisss refused to budge to keep the Defenders in front.
The turning point came on an otherwise-innocuous contested ball in the middle of the field that Anselmo won for the Braves, finding a sprinting Deivert with one touch. Deivert, who entered the game as the Braves leading scorer, found the back of the net a few steps later.
The goal tied the game at 3-all with 13:29 to play.
“We gave up the momentum in the second half but the girls just went for it and got the job done,” Egan said.
Ross nearly gave the Braves a lead prior to the go-ahead corner but was denied by a lunging Ohnmeiss, knocking the ball over the crossbar.
Warrior Run (3-2) had controlled the middle of the field in the early stages of the game with midfielder Raygan Lust proving a difficult player for Shikellamy (4-0) to contain. And even if Lust was well outside of the 18-yard box, she had no qualms about firing a shot from deep to keep Shikellamy keeper Jersey Herb on her toes.
Warrior Run scored the game’s first goal as Lust collected a ball a few yards past the center circle and successfully tested her range, tucking a shot on target just under the crossbar and over an outstretched Herb.
Chloe Burden extended the Warrior Run lead to 2-0 before Shikellamy answered with goals from Anselmo and Maggie Benner.
Warrior Run took a 3-2 lead into halftime with a late goal from Katie Zaktansky off a corner kick feed from Lust.
“We knew it was gonna be a battle,” said Warrior Run coach Rob Ryder. “Sometimes it falls your way, sometimes it doesn’t.”
Deivert led the Braves with a goal and two assists while Anselmo added a goal and an assist. Lust led Warrior Run with a goal and an assist while Ohnmeiss had 11 saves for the Defenders.
Shikellamy 5, Warrior Run 3
First half
WR: Raygan Lust (unassisted), 33:40; WR-Chloe Burden (Amara Bieber), 21:34; S: Allison Anselmo (Jilly Deivert), 16:17; S: Maggie Benner (Lauryn Ross), 13:04; WR: Katie Zaktansky (Lust), 6:29.
Second half
S: Deivert (Anselmo), 13:29; S: Elli Ronk (Deivert), 9:48; S: Sarah Long (Ross), 3:08.
Shots: S 16-4. Corners: S 5-2. Saves: Shikellamy 1 (Jersey Herb); Warrior Run11 (Addisyn Ohnmeiss).