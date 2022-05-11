SUNBURY — Mason Deitrich singled home the winning with one out in the bottom of the seventh as Shikellamy rallied to a 5-4 victory over Central Mountain in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action on Wednesday.
It's the first loss for the Wildcats (14-4 overall, 11-1 HAC-I) in league play. Central Mountain plays Shamokin, before next Wednesday's showdown at Selinsgrove (12-0 HAC-I). The Wildcats and Seals are tied at 1-1 in the 12th inning in their first meeting, which will be completed before Wednesday's regular-season finale for both teams.
Central Mountain took a 3-0 lead early against Dietrich as the Braves struggled defensively. Gabe Johnson had an RBI single in the first, and two runs scored on errors in the second inning.
The Braves (7-10, 7-8) got on the board with two runs in the fifth. Brayden Lytle and Asher Moyer each walked sandwiched around two strikeouts. Senior Kyle Schaeffer — the No. 9 hitter — worked the count to 3-2, and capped a nine-pitch at-bat with an RBI single to get the Braves on the board. An error on the play allowed Moyer to score to make the score 3-2. Bryce Wilson then homered to tie the game in to start the bottom of the sixth inning.
Deitrich pitched into the seventh inning, getting the first two outs. Schaeffer came on in relief. He walked the first hitter and allowed a single. An error on the hit put runners on second and third. A hit batter loaded the bases, before a wild pitch tied the game at 4-4. Schaeffer then got a line out with runners on second and third to limit further damage.
Moyer walked before a strikeout. Cohen Boyer then singled. Wilson singled to tie the game, which brought reliever Dallas Alexander into face Dietrich.
Deitrich then lined a single to left field on a 1-1 count to win the game for the Braves.
Shikellamy 5, Central Mountain 4
Central Mountain;120;000;1 — 4-5-2
Shikellamy;000;021;3 — 5-7-3
Chase Brush, Levi Schlessinger (6), Dallas Alexander (7) and Nathan Helms. Mason Deitrich, Kyle Schaeffer (7) and Mark Culp.
WP: Schaeffer; LP: Schlessinger.
Central Mountain: Gabe Johnson, 2-for-3, RBI.
Shikellamy: Cohen Boyer, 1-for-4, run; Brady Wilson, 2-for-4, homer (6th, solo), run, 2 RBIs; Deitrich, 3-for-3, RBI; Schaeffer, 1-for-2, RBI.