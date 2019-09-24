The Daily Item
MONTOURSVILLE — Paige Fausey scored with 16 seconds left to lift Shikellamy to a 1-0 win over Montoursville in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls soccer action Monday.
Cassi Ronk made four saves in the the shutout for the Braves (5-2-2 overall, 2-2-1 HAC-I).
Montoursville falls to 6-1-2, 4-1-2.
Shikellamy 1, Montoursville 0
Second half
S-Paige Fausey (Eryn Swanger), 79:44.
Shots: S, 14-4. Corners: M, 3-2. Saves: Shikellamy 4 (Cassi Ronk); Montoursville 13 (Avery Zales).
n Lewisburg 2,
Central Columbia 0
LEWISBURG — Taryn Beers and Ella Reish each scored as the Green Dragons earned the HAC-II win.
Lauren Gross made 10 saves to shut out Blue Jays (9-1-1 overall, 6-1 HAC-II).
Lewisburg 2, Central Columbia 0
First half
L-Taryn Beers.
Second half
L-Ella Reish.
Shots: L, 14-12.
n Southern Columbia 3,
Benton 2
BENTON — Morgan Marks scored with 2:15 left to left the Tigers to the nonconference win in a battle of unbeaten teams.
Southern Columbia 3, Benton 2
First half
B-Brynn Hess (Taylor Hughes), 27:12; B-Hess (Hughes) 29:31; SC-Maggie Morrison, 32:44.
Second half
SC-Morrison, 39:37; SC-Morgan Marks, 77:46.
Shots: B, 14-12. Corners: SC, 3-1. Saves: Southern Columbia 6 (Rilyn Wisloski); Benton 3 (Rhianna Hess).
n Shamokin 3, Danville 1
COAL TOWNSHIP — Kaitlyn Dunn scored twice in the first half to help the Indians top the Ironmen in HAC-II girls soccer.
Shamokin 3, Danville 1
First half
S-Kaitlyn Dunn, 19:39; S-Dunn, 12:17.
Second half
D-Corinna Petrus, 32:10; S-Sadie Komara, 17:27.
Shots: S, 10-8. Corners: S, 3-1. Saves: Danville 7 (Morgan Everett); Shamokin 6.
n Warrior Run 3,
Jersey Shore 0
TURBOTVILLE — Paige Bowman scored a pair of goals to lead the Defenders to the HAC-II win.
Warrior Run 3, Jersey Shore 0
Second half
WR-Amber Axtman, 30:23. WR-Paige Bowman (Maddy Ross), 23:13. WR-Bowman, 2:29.
Shots: WR, 13-3. Corners: WR, 3-0. Saves: Jersey Shore 8 (Liz Fishel); Warrior Run 3 (Kylee Brouse).
n Mount Carmel 7,
Lourdes Regional 1
COAL TOWNSHIP — Mia Chapman and Karli Madison each had hat tricks to lead the Red Tornadoes to the nonconference win.
Mount Carmel 7, Lourdes Regional 1
First half
MC-Mia Chapman, 36:31; MC-Brooke Bernini, 33:34.
Second half
LR-Katie Sandri, 34:02; MC-Karli Madison (Talia Mazzatesta), 28:25; MC-Madison, 27:00; MC-Madison (Chapman), 12:03; MC-Chapman, 9:53; MC-Chapman, 9:12.
Shots: MC, 32-9. Saves: Mount Carmel 5 (Gabby McGinley); Lourdes Regional 9 (Emily Shaffer).
n Muncy 3,
Northumberland Christian 2
MUNCY — Aleah Bigelow scored with less than four minutes left to lift the Indians to the nonconference wins.
Emily Garvin scored both goals for the Warriors (13-2).
Muncy 3, Northumberland Christian 2
First half
NC-Emily Garvin (Emma Daku-Treas), 17:00; M-Lauren Anderson, 36:00.
Second half
M-Cierra Charles, 64:00; NC-Garvin (Kaitlyn Bookwalter), 72:00; M-Aleah Bigelow, 77:00.
Shots: NC, 14-9; Corners: NC, 4-0. Saves: Northumberland Christian 6 (Rebekah Hayner); Muncy 12 (Sarah Dglien).
n East Juniata 12,
Millersburg 0
McALISTERVILLE — Leah Sankey scored four first-half goals to lead the Tigers (9-0) to the Tri-Valley League win.
East Juniata 12, Millersburg 0
First half
EJ-Leah Sankey (Cypress Feltman), 5:09; EJ-Amara Brubaker (Thea Neimond), 10:15; EJ-Clarye Guyer, 17:42; EJ-Sankey, 27:00; EJ-Sankey, 31:53; EJ-Sankey, 36:18.
Second half
EJ-Kierstyn Fogle (Sankey), 42:30; EJ-Brubaker (Neimond), 46:00; EJ-Neimond, 51:00; EJ-Neimond, 55:05; EJ-Marissa Coudriet (Fogle), 64:00; EJ-Fogle, 65:00.
Shots: EJ, 22-1. Corners: EJ, 10-0. Saves: Millersburg 10; East Juniata 1 (Brianna Henry).
n Juniata 7, Line Mountain 1
MIFFLINTOWN — Elizabeth Spieles scored in the first five minutes to give the Eagles the lead, but after that it was all Indians in the TVL contest.
Nylah Pannebaker scored three goals to lead Juniata.
Cadence Hepworth made 13 saves for Line Mountain.