HUGHESTOWN — Loading the bases with none out in the top of the second inning gave Shikellamy the chance to break out on top in Monday’s Districts 2/4 Class 5A subregional quarterfinal.
The Braves did score, but not enough.
Pittston Area made sure Shikellamy’s lead did not get through the inning and the host Patriots went on to an 11-1 victory in six innings.
“We had bases loaded nobody out,” Shikellamy coach Rich Aurand said. “You put a few more on the board there and things are looking a little bit different.
When winning pitcher Nick Cerasaro got a strikeout and received help from first baseman Drew Menendez throwing home for a force play for the second out of the second inning, goals changed.
“After we had the bases loaded with two outs, I was happy to get the one (run),” Aurand said.
Leadoff hitter Mason Deitrich worked out a walk to force in the only Braves run.
Cullen Boyer then flew out to center field, ending the inning.
“He hit a line drive there, but it was right at the center fielder,” Aurand said. “That’s part of the game.”
Boyer’s flyout made him the first of 11 straight batters retired by Cerasaro. The right-hander retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced in a four-hitter.
“We just keep telling Nick that if he keeps pitching to contact, we can give up three or four hits in a row and we’ll be OK because of our defense,” Pittston Area coach Paul Zaffuto said. “Some of the plays we made today were outstanding, especially Jeremy (Cawley) at shortstop.”
With the Shikellamy offense stalled, Pittston Area went to work with an offense that averaged 9.8 runs per game during a 16-3 season the Patriots used to earn the tournament’s second seed.
Three errors and two walks allowed Pittston Area to force a 1-1 tie before Drew Delucca lined a two-run single through the right side for a 3-1 lead.
Menendez and Anthony Ranieli drove in three runs each.
The Patriots scored a run in the fourth, then three in the fifth and four in the sixth to finish off the game.
Ranieli’s two-run single capped the fifth inning.
Menendez tripled over the center fielder’s head to drive in two runs and push the lead to nine with one out in the sixth.
Ranieli’s single scored Menendez to invoke the 10-run rule and end the game.
The Braves finished 8-13.
"That huddle is always the hardest one of the year," Aurand said. "This group will never be together again.
"To say good-bye to them is tough. They worked hard for me. And, for the underclassmen, they can move forward to next year, working hard and trying to get this taste out of their mouths."
DISTRICT 2-4 CLASS 5A BASEBALL SUBREGIONAL QUARTERFINAL
Pittston Area 11, Shikellamy 1
Shikellamy 010;000 — 1 4 3
Pittston Area 031;034 — 11 9 1
Little, Deitrich (5) and Culp.
Cerasaro and Aftewicz.
WP – Cerasaro. LP – Little.
Shikellamy — Luke Byer 1-for-2; Connor Nickey 1-for-3; Cohen Boyer 1-for-3; Brayden Lytle 1-for-3; Mason Deitrich, walk, RBI; Kayden McClusky HBP, RBI.
Pittston Area — Drew Menendez 2-for-3, triple, walk, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Anthony Ranieli 2-for-4, 3 RBI; Drew Delucca 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Troy Davis 1-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Elijah Barr 1-for-3, double, walk, 2 RBI.