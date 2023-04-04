SUNBURY — Jersey Shore picked up a victory in No. 3 singles, and swept the doubles to give the Bulldogs, a 3-2 victory over Shikellamy in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys tennis.
Jack Weaver and Micah Moyer each won their singles matches in straight sets for the Braves (4-2 overall, 3-2 HAC-I).
Jersey Shore improves to 3-5, 2-3.
Jersey Shore 3, Shikellamy 2
Singles
Jack Weaver (S) def. Eli Bower 6-1, 6-1; Micah Moyer (S) def. Matt Fravel 6-1, 6-2; Ryder Fink (JS) def. Luke Fatool 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
Luke Springman-Dierk Stetts (JS) def. Nick Cooper-Les McCormick 6-1, 6-1; Chris Wilson-Jared Palski (JS) def. Trey Bartholomew-Kori Gates 6-0, 6-2.