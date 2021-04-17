The Daily Item
SUNBURY — Blaise Wiest bolted home to score on a passed ball, capping Shikellamy’s thrilling, come-from-behind victory over previously unbeaten Montoursville, 11-10, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I baseball Saturday afternoon.
The Braves trailed 10-9 entering the last of the seventh inning after Montoursville broke a tie in the top half. Drew Balestrini tied the score with a one-out homer to right field. Wiest was then hit by a pitch, and he raced to third base on Duncan Weir’s double to center field.
Connor Fitzgerald took two pitches for a 1-1 count when the passed ball allowed Wiest to score the winning run.
Weir went 4-for-4 and scored three times for Shikellamy (4-3 overall, 3-2 HAC-I), while Fitzgerald was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Weir and Fitzgerald started the home sixth with back-to-back home runs for a 9-all tie, erasing what had been an early 8-4 deficit.
In additon to his homer, Balestrini belted a triple and drove in three runs in all.
Nolan Kutney had three hits, and Rocco Pullizzi scored three times for Montoursville (4-1, 3-1).
Shikellamy 11, Montoursville 10
Montoursville 042 201 1 — 10-13-0
Shikellamy 022 302 2 — 11-13-7
Dylan Moll, Greyson Rinker (2), Nick Reeder (4); Maddix Dalena (4), Matthew Conklin (6) and Heath Jones. Kyle Schaeffer, Dominic Angelillo (2), Ben Heemstra (4), Brayden Lytle (6), Mason Deitrich (7) and Drew Balestrini.
WP: Deitrich. LP: Conklin.
Montoursville: Reeder 1-for-3, RBI; Josh Burger 1-for-5, RBI; Nolan Kutney 3-for-4, run; AJ Llorente 2-for-5, run, RBI; Dylan Moll 2-for-4, 2 runs; Rocco Pullizzi 2-for-4, 3 runs; CJ Signor 1-for-4, run, 2 RBIs; Jones 1-for-3, run.
Shikellamy: Balestrini 2-for-4, home run (7th, solo), triple, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Duncan Weir 4-for-4, home runs (6th, solo); double, 3 runs, RBI; Connor Fitzgerald 3-for-3, home run (6th, solo), double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Davis Marshall 2-for-2, run, 2 RBis; Schaeffer 1-for-3, double, run.
Mifflinburg swept
ALMEDIA — Zeb Hufnagle ripped an RBI single and Lucas Whittaker followed with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, but that’s all the scoring Mifflinburg could muster in the consolation game of the Don Engle Memorial Tournament, falling 3-2 to host Central Columbia.
The Blue Jays broke a 2-all tie with one out in the home fifth on an infield error. Cade Davis struck out eight in five innings for the win.
Hufnagle went the distance for the Wildcats (2-4), striking out six and walking three while scattering six hits.
Blue Mountain’s Derrick Yuengling struck out five over five-plus innings of a 10-1 win over Mifflinburg in the teams’ opener. Zach Wertman homered for the Wildcats’ run.
Blue Mountain won the tournament with a 7-1 victory over South Williamsport.
DON ENGLE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
At Central Columbia H.S.
Semifinal
Blue Mountain 10, Mifflinburg 1
Blue Mountain 050 500 0 — 10-9-1
Mifflinburg 000 100 0 — 1-7-1
Derrick Yuengling, Carroll (6), Ryan Grace (7) and Alex Tidmore. Troy Dressler, Luke Rocavec and Ethan Shoemaker, Gabe Stetler (7).
WP: Yuengling. LP: Dressler.
Blue Mountain: Brady Bedway 2-for-2, home run (4th, solo), run, 3 RBIs; Yuengling 2-for-3, run; Alex Tidmore 1-for-1, home run (2nd, solo), run, 2 RBIs; Mike Myro 1-for-4, run; Preston Sincavage 1-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Andrew Rautzhan run, RBI; Connor Meisner 1-for-2, double, RBI; Josh Norris run, RBI.
Mifflinburg: Colin Miller 1-for-3; Zach Wertman 1-for-2, home run (4th, solo), RBI; Cade Dressler 2-for-3; Gavin Martin 1-for-3; T. Dressler 1-for-3; Whittaker 1-for-2.
Consolation
Central Columbia 3, Mifflinburg 2
Mifflinburg 000 200 0 — 2-5-1
Central Columbia 101 010 x — 3-6-0
Zeb Hufnagle and Lucas Whittaker. Cade Davis, Troy Johnson (6), Trystan Crawford (7) and Kaleb Wagner.
WP: Davis. LP: Hufnagle. S: Crawford.
Mifflinburg: Zach Wertman 1-for-3; Cade Dressler 1-for-3, run; Troy Dressler 1-for-3, run; Hufnagle 2-for-3, RBI; Lucas Whittaker RBI.
Central Columbia: Mason Yorty 3-for-4, run; Crawford 2 runs; Davis 2-for-3, RBI; Dylan Harris RBI; Dylan Groshek RBI; Zach Smith 1-for-2.
Halifax 7, Greenwood 4
MILLERSTOWN — Briar Campbell pitched three innings of scoreless relief while Halifax nudged past Greenwood for a Tri-Valley League victory.
The Wildcats (4-2 overall, 4-2 TVL) never led, but they were within a run after the first and fourth innings. Halifax scored single runs in the sixth and seventh while Campbell retired nine of Greenwood’s final 10 batters. Only Landon Hall reached base in that span, ripping a one-out single in the sixth.
Avery Morder tripled in a run and scored twice for Greenwood.
Halifax 7, Greenwood 4
Halifax 203 001 1 — 7-6-4
Greenwood 102 100 0 — 4-4-3
Eli Tyrrell, Briar Campbell (5) and Carson Buffington.
Sam Myers, Avery Morder (3) and Gage Wirth.
WP: Tyrrell. LP: Myers. S: Campbell.
Halifax: Ryan Stahl 1-for-4, 2 runs; Judah Miller 3-for-4, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Buffington RBI; Tyrrell 2-for-3, run, RBI.
Greenwood: Ethan Jezewski 1-for-3, run; Morder 1-for-3, triple, 2 runs, RBI; Tyler Sherman 1-for-4, RBI; Isaac Myers 1-for-3, RBI.
Susquenita 12, East Juniata 5
MCALISTERVILLE — Susquenita clubbed seven extra-base hits and scored exactly three runs in four innings of the TVL win.
Bryce Kreiger (4-for-5, 2 RBIs) led the Blackhawks’ 19-hit attack, while Slade Figard, Mason Figard and Tyler Fisher each had three hits.
Aaron Kanagy went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles for East Juniata (3-3 overall and TVL).
Susquenita 12, East Juniata 5
Susquenita 003 303 3 — 12-19-1
East Juniata 000 000 5 — 5-12-0
Austin Crist, Derek Gibney (7) and Drew Gibney. Jadyn Martin, Evan Clouser (3), Owen Dressler (6), Dylan Messimer (7) and Aaron Kanagy.
WP: Crist. LP: Martin.
Susquenita: Logan Knuth 2-for-4, 2 runs; Slade Figard 3-for-5, double, 2 runs; De. Gibney 1-for-3, double, 2 runs, Bryce Kreiger 4-for-5, double, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Drew Deaven 1-for-4, triple, run, 2 RBIs; Mason Figard 3-for-5, double, run, 4 RBIs; Tyler Fisher 3-for-5, double, RBI; Dr. Gibney 2-for-4, double, RBI.
East Juniata: Martin 1-for-2, double, run, 2 RBIs; Clouser 2-for-4, run, RBI; Daniel Kanagy 1-for-4, double, run; Trey Tusing 1-for-4; Kobe Bonnell 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; A. Kanagy 3-for-3, 2 doubles, run; Blake Liddington 2-for-2, run.