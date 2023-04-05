SUNBURY — The Shikellamy boys and girls track team took advantage of Tuesday's outstanding weather in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I opener for both teams.
In the girls meet, the Braves dominated the track to come away with an 100-50 victory over the Wildcats.
Rawshawn Martin won four individual events, and Chase Morgan had a record-setting day in the sprints to help Shikellamy roll to a 130-20 win over Central Mountain.
The Braves dominated the Wildcat boys on the track, outscoring them, 80-7.
Martin won the 110 high hurdles (16.07), the 300 hurdles (42.94), the long jump (19-7 1/4) and the triple jump (40-0 1/2). Morgan won the 100 (10.89) and the 200 (22.16). He just missed his own school record in the 100 (10.85), and broke his own 200 record (22.34).
The girls score on the track, 61-26, but the Braves' girls didn't have a double individual winner in the meet, using its superior depth to remain undefeated.
Both Shikellamy track teams are now, 3-0 overall, 1-0 HAC-I.
Boys
Shikellamy 130, Central Mountain 20
3,200 relay: Shik (Bailey Hallman, Sam Hennett, Nick Koontz, Henry McElroy), 9:06.19; 110HH: Rashawn Martin (Shik), 16.07; Jayden Packer (Shik); Aidan Tressler (Shik); 100: Chase Morgan (Shik), 10.89; Garrison Lucas (CM) Isaac Schaffer-Neitz (Shik); 1,600: Koontz (Shik), 4:50.94; Hennett (Shik); Lucas Dunkelberger (Shik); 400R: Shik, 44.54; 400: Tim Gale (Shik), 50.69; Ryan Williams (Shik); Sam Wimble (CM); 300H: Martin (Shik), 42.94; Tressler (Shik); Tajh Berry (Shik); 800: McElroy (Shik), 2:05.33; Hallman (Shik); Fernando Nunez (Shik); 200: Morgan (Shik), 22.16; Lucas (CM); Schaffer-Neitz (Shik); 3,200: Hennett (Shik), 11:04.33; Dunkelberger (Shik); Hunter Bordner (Shik); 1,600R: Shik, 3:41.28; Javelin: Lucas Wetzel (Shik), 152-2; Rhandy Castillo (Shik); Carnell Noone (CM); Discus: Nick Bradigan (Shik), 126-4; Ethan Turber-Ortiz (Shik); Michael Holmes (Shik); Shot put: Logan Dawes (CM), 49-10; John Rosinski (Shik); Derek Turber-Ortiz (Shik); Long jump: Martin (Shik), 19-7 1/4; Packer (Shik); Hunter Hoy (CM); Triple jump: Martin (Shik), 40-0 1/2; Packer (Shik); Hoy (CM); High jump: Hoy (CM), 5-8; Williams (Shik); Ian Anderson (Shik); Pole vault: Packer (Shik), 14-6; Andy Hallman (Shik); Cole Lynch (Shik).
Girls
Shikellamy 100, Central Mountain 50
3,200R: Shik (Bri Hennett, Olivia Solomon, Eden Daku-Treas, Carly Harter), 11:02.33; 100H: Cameron Hoover (Shik), 16.82; Sarah Hall (CM); Jocelyn Wiseman (CM); 100: Rachel Hall (CM), 12.75; Jilly Deivert (Shik); Emma Koontz (Shik); 1,600: Abbey Wolfe (CM), 5:33.64; Solomon (Shik); Emma Tofton (Shik); 400R: CM, 51.67; 400: Elli Ronk (Shik), 1:01.11; Julia Schubach (CM); Lilly Persing (Shik); 300H: Mya Bronowicz (Shik), 52.94; Carly Harter (Shik); Camryn Blair (CM); 800: Koontz (Shik), 26.98; Deivert (Shik); Ronk (Shik); 3,200: Hennett (Shik), 11:43.34; Wolfe (CM); Trafton (Shik); 1,600R: Shik (Paige Fausey, Daku-Treas, Ronk, Deivert), 4:22.26; Discus: Grace Rizzo (CM), 83-9; Claudia Bucher (Shik), Allison Bottinger (Shik); Shot put: Kaeley Lloyd (Shik), 30-8; Braylen Crawford (Shik); Ellen Baniff (CM); Javelin: Cassi Ronk (Shik), 96-4; Bottinger (Shik); Banfill (CM); Long jump: Lily Hendricks (CM), 16-1 1/4; Koontz (Shik); Hoover (Shik); Triple jump: Hendricks (CM), 35-8 1/4; Hoover (Shik); Fausey (Shik); High jump: Lauryn Michaels (Shik), 4-6; Paisley Beatty (CM); Lillian Downing (CM); Pole vault: Aly Bingaman (Shik), 8-0; Hall (CM); Lilly Campbell (Shik).