When Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski looks at Shikellamy, one thing immediately jumps out at him about the Braves: they’re nothing like a typical 1-4 team.
Shikellamy might only have one win to its name, but the Braves’ schedule has included the likes of Jersey Shore and Selinsgrove, both of whom had to work to get past Shikellamy’s defense. Based off what he’s seen on film, Hynoski made clear to his players that if Shamokin looks at Shikellamy’s record and thinks this will be an easy game, it would be making a big mistake.
“They’re a better team than what their record shows,” Hynoski said. “In their last couple games, they’ve played opposing teams tough. They handily beat Central Mountain and they played Jersey Shore really tough, and we know what Jersey Shore is this year. Their defense does some impressive things in getting to the quarterback and stopping the run.
“This is certainly a game that we just can’t look at their record and take lightly. They are formidable and their record does not indicate that.”
The same could be said of Shamokin (2-3), something that Shikellamy coach Jim Keiser knows full well. In truth, neither Shikellamy nor Shamokin has been able to put its best team on the field for much of the season, as injuries have hit both teams hard throughout the season.
“But unfortunately (for us), they’re getting healthy and we’re not,” Keiser said. “It’s a very daunting task, because they’ve got skill people all over the field and a good offensive line.
“We’re going to be short again this week, and we lost a couple of linemen, but there are no excuses. The next man has to step up, and we have to be more physical at the line of scrimmage. Our offensive line still really hasn’t played a solid game yet, and that’s what we’re looking for. Defensively, we’ve played very well; it’s just the fact that we’re on the field for 90 snaps.”
That factor bit the Braves last week against Selinsgrove, and if Shikellamy can’t fix it, Shamokin could take advantage the same way the Seals did. Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks said that the Braves’ defense proved to be every bit as formidable as his team expected last week, but the Seals ended up pulling away down the stretch after struggling for most of three quarters because Tucker Teats got 30 carries and wore down the Shikellamy defense.
With Shamokin featuring a strong runner in its own backfield in Knowledge Artis-Jones, spending too much time on the field on defense could spell disaster for the Braves, even with the willingness they’ve shown to fight through their fatigue.
“It’s difficult for anybody (to face that many plays), especially when you’ve got to play kids both ways,” Keiser said. “But I give our kids credit; they haven’t given up in any game and they’ve been playing tough the whole time. I’m super proud of them right now.”
Hynoski feels the same way about his Shamokin squad, which appears to finally have itself healthy after getting through a three-game briar patch of Southern Columbia, Mifflinburg and Selinsgrove without getting to play its preferred style of offense. With quarterback Brett Nye back on the field, the Indians know the time is now for them to make their push toward their season goals.
“We’ve got to play every week like it’s a championship game,” Hynoski said. “I feel like we’re in a good spot right now, but it has to start on Friday night moving forward. I liked our approach this week with everything we were able to show in practice, and we were able to get back to what we normally do (on offense).
“We were a little handicapped against Southern, Mifflinburg and Selinsgrove just because we had some key players out. We were down to our third-string quarterback at one point, so it was nice to be able to show what this offense is capable of.”
But doing it again will be no easy task because of what Shikellamy’s defense is capable of. Not only are the Braves talented on that side of the ball, but unlike a lot of losing teams, they’re gaining respect each week and continuing to play with enthusiasm, making them every bit as dangerous as Hynoski fears.
“It’s really impressed me this year with how hard these guys continue to play football; this is one of my favorite teams.” Keiser said. “Unfortunately, the results haven’t been showing up, but these kids are working their tails off.”